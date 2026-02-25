Dubai, UAE: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the leading integrated healthcare providers in the UAE and GCC, proudly partnered with TIME to support the TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Health in New York, held alongside the unveiling of the prestigious TIME100 Health list. The TIME100 Health platform recognises doctors, scientists, policymakers, and innovators who are driving groundbreaking progress and shaping the future of global healthcare. By partnering with TIME, Aster championed a global platform celebrating changemakers advancing research, strengthening healthcare systems, and expanding access to care worldwide.

The exclusive, invite-only gathering brought together 150 distinguished guests, including TIME100 Health honorees, global healthcare pioneers, investors, and influential leaders driving progress across the healthcare ecosystem. By supporting the TIME100 Health Impact Dinner, Aster DM Healthcare celebrated individuals transforming healthcare across the globe.

Founded in 1987 on the belief that healthcare is a human right, Aster DM Healthcare has grown into a diversified healthcare ecosystem spanning hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, diagnostics, and digital health platforms across seven countries in the GCC and India. At the core of its growth is Aster’s integrated “Circle of Care” model, connecting primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary care within one ecosystem to ensure continuity, accessibility, innovation and long-term patient relationships. Today, the organisation serves 20 million patients annually, supported by nearly 40,000 healthcare professionals across India and the Middle East.

As part of the evening’s program, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, addressed and congratulated the elite global healthcare gathering, showcasing how Aster’s global healthcare vision is aligned with what these changemakers are focusing on, putting humanity and humancare at the core of their work.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare said, “It is an honour to celebrate the launch of this year’s TIME100 Health list, which recognises some of the most influential change-makers in healthcare. At Aster, we have always believed that healthcare is more than a profession – it is a calling! It’s about compassion in action, ingenuity that solves real challenges, and dedication that transforms lives. We are proud to stand with those who are making significant contributions to the sector and shaping a healthier future for all.”

She added, “I am truly inspired by the remarkable individuals and leaders who have been featured in this year’s list – each exemplifies passion, resilience, and innovation in the service of people around the world. Congratulations – may your work continue to inspire many more.”

Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest and fastest-growing integrated healthcare providers across the UAE, GCC, and India, with a robust network of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, labs, and advanced digital health platforms. In the Middle East, the group operates 15 hospitals, 126 clinics, and 338 pharmacies, while in India it has a strong presence with 20 hospitals comprising over 5,450 beds, 10 clinics, over 200 pharmacies, and 300 labs and patient experience centers across five states, all delivering a simple yet powerful promise to stakeholders: “We’ll Treat You Well.”

For more details, visit the TIME article here: https://time.com/7373386/time-reveals-the-2026-time100-health-list/

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 126 clinics, and 338 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

