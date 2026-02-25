Dubai, UAE: Nisus Finance Services Company Limited (NIFCO) has announced the acquisition of Paradise View 1, a residential building in the Majan mixed-use community, for an investment outlay of AED 101.1 million.

The transaction is part of Nisus Finance’s planned US$1 billion fund deployment strategy in partnership with global institutional funds and family offices, dedicated to the UAE real estate market. The Nisus High Yield Growth Fund is a DIFC-registered Property Fund and Qualified Investor Fund, established as an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited under the laws of the Dubai International Financial Centre. This announcement comes just two months after Nisus Finance acquired Lootah Avenue at Dubai Motor City for AED 220.76 million in December 2025.

Commenting on the investment, Dr. Amit Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, Nisus Finance, said: “Majan represents a compelling opportunity within Dubai’s evolving residential landscape. The investment is anchored by a Grade A, newly developed asset, fully occupied with a strong tenant profile and attractive rental yields, and offering uninterrupted views facing Al Barari. Featuring modern amenities and a well-balanced mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom residences, the project reflects disciplined asset selection and structured execution. It further underscores growing institutional confidence in the UAE real estate market and Nisus Finance’s commitment to robust governance under the DIFC regulatory framework.

The fund continues to attract leading institutional fund managers, family offices, and UHNI investors across GCC and India, further expanding its international capital base.”

This marks Nisus Finance’s fourth investment under its fund for property investment and comes amid Dubai real estate’s historic milestone in 2025, when total transactions exceeded AED 917 billion (US$250 billion) across 3.11 million deals, representing a 7 percent increase in volume. Investments reached over Dh680 billion, driven by a 24 percent rise in the number of investors to 193,100, according to the Dubai Land Department.

Majan is a mixed-use community in Dubai Land, covering approximately 1.45 square kilometres and strategically positioned along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road with convenient access to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai International Airport. Planned as a self-contained urban hub, Majan balances residential, commercial, retail, and leisure components, with around 32 percent of land allocated to residential use, 44 percent to retail and commercial activities, and 24 percent to leisure and cultural facilities, creating a well-rounded community structure.

The built environment is dominated by mid-rise apartment complexes that offer affordable housing with modern amenities, appealing to families and working professionals seeking value and connectivity. Competitive rental rates, together with proximity to nearby schools, supermarkets, healthcare facilities, and retail outlets, have supported a steady increase in occupancy and end-user appeal, with multiple projects completed and additional schemes under development.

A growing pipeline of commercial and leisure establishments is gradually shaping Majan into a more vibrant, activation-led community. The master plan includes landscaped public spaces, cultural attractions, and retail promenades, which are expected to enhance footfall, livability, and dwell time as the area matures. The combination of affordability, strategic connectivity, and ongoing development positions Majan as an emerging micro-market with long-term growth potential for both residents and investors.

Mr. Amit Kumar Jhunjhunwala, Director & Chief Investment Officer added “This investment marks the fourth residential real estate deployment in the UAE, further strengthening our presence in the country and taking the total investment outlay to USD 145 Million by the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund within a remarkably short timeframe. This milestone reflects not only disciplined capital allocation and strong on-ground execution, but also the deep trust placed by our investors and stakeholders in our high-yield growth strategy. Our continued momentum underscores the fund’s ability to identify scalable opportunities and consistently deliver value in high-growth markets.”

Nisus Finance leverages a decade of experience, utilising local market expertise and proprietary data to capitalise on emerging trends and consistently deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

Specialising in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions, Nisus Finance along with its subsidiaries and associates, focuses on two main areas: Fund & Asset Management and Transaction Advisory Services. With over a decade of experience in India, Nisus manages INR 15.72 billion in assets for FY 2025, delivering a gross IRR of more than 19 percent.

Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd. (NiFCO) is a leading, publicly listed real estate investment firm headquartered in India, with a proven track record of delivering high-yield, performance-driven assets across the country. In line with its global expansion strategy, NiFCO has extended its investor outreach across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, bringing its deep sector expertise and innovative financial solutions to the UAE and broader GCC region.

As part of this regional growth, NiFCO has launched the “Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed Ended IC” (“Fund”), a DIFC-registered Property Fund and Qualified Investor Fund, incorporated under the laws of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Fund is an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited and is advised by Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (“NiFCO Dubai”), located in Dubai, UAE. Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited has been appointed as the Fund Manager.

For more information, visit https://nisusfin.com/.

