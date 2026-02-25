Dubai, UAE – PiWheel, the leading retail intelligence and software consultancy powered by Stackline, today announced the launch of PiVerse, a unified retail media intelligence dashboard designed to help brands centralize performance data across multiple retailer platforms and make faster, more confident investment decisions.

The launch comes at a defining moment for retail media. According to GroupM’s This Year, Next Year report, retail media reached $176.9 billion globally in 2025, accounting for 15.9% of total global advertising spend, and is forecast to grow at a 9.1% compound annual rate through 2029.

As investment accelerates at this scale, fragmented reporting and delayed data are becoming strategic liabilities.

“Retail media is no longer a secondary channel. It is a core growth engine,” said Maher Ghazal, Chief Growth Officer, PiWheel. “But many brands are still managing performance across disconnected dashboards and weekly spreadsheets. PiVerse is built to eliminate that lag and give leadership teams one source of truth.”

Solving the Retail Media Chaos

Brands running campaigns across platforms and markets frequently face:

Inconsistent reporting formats across platforms

Manual consolidation of weekly/monthly reports

Delayed optimization decisions due to lagged data

KPI misalignment across internal teams and agencies

When retail media represents nearly one-sixth of global ad spend, the cost of delayed decision-making compounds quickly. “The moment you’re not sure which numbers to believe, every decision becomes a guess,” added Jenny Gemayel, Product & Strategy Lead. “PiVerse gives everyone around the table the same answer to ‘how are we doing?’, providing the confidence needed to scale in a competitive landscape.” One Dashboard. All Retail Media Intelligence.

PiVerse centralizes advertising and sales data into a single, structured dashboard, enabling real-time visibility across retailers and campaigns, transforming retail media data into actionable insights within minutes rather than days.

Key capabilities include:

Unified Multi-Retailer View: Real-time performance tracking across platforms and markets with customizable filters such as market, brand, retailer, category, and product views

Automated Updates: Data is automatically refreshed, eliminating manual reporting hours.

Decision-Ready Insights: Cross-retailer pacing, touchpoint optimization, and SKU-level insights with standardized performance metrics, built to drive stronger, scalable ROAS

Role-Based Access: Secure, customizable views for both agency partners and internal brand teams.

“The moment you’re not sure which numbers to believe, every decision becomes a guess,” added Lina Kaseem, Head of Strategy & Customer Success. “PiVerse ensures everyone around the table, from the CFO to the Media Buyer, is looking at the same story. This isn't just a dashboard; it’s a decision-engine.”

From Reporting to Revenue Impact

PiVerse is already being used to:

Optimize channel mix and ad format allocation

Reallocate budgets toward top-performing SKUs

Improve pacing control during peak events

Align KPIs across brand, media, and finance teams

Enable leadership-level executive summaries for faster approvals PiWheel provides a multi-platform integration that allows FMCG giants and electronics brands—such as P&G, Mars, and Unilever—to compare KPIs across different retailers side-by-side.

In a region where peak sales moments such as Ramadan, White Friday, and DSF can determine annual performance, speed and clarity in media optimization are becoming competitive advantages.

A Strategic Evolution for PiWheel

The launch of PiVerse marks a significant evolution in PiWheel’s positioning as an all-in one commerce partner, combining consultancy, content, performance media, and proprietary technology under one ecosystem.

With retail media projected to continue double-digit growth across MENA, PiWheel aims to empower brands with the infrastructure required for scalable, data-driven commerce maturity.

Availability

PiVerse is now available to brands operating across major e-commerce platforms in the UAE, KSA, India, Turkey and many more to come. For more information or a demonstration of PiVerse, visit https://piwheel.com/piverse/.

About PiWheel

PiWheel is a Tech Enabled E-commerce Consultancy Company; powered by a cutting edge ecommerce data and technology, combined with human expertise. We help brands accelerate their ecommerce success across multiple retailers.

We are built to solve one of the industry’s biggest challenges: turning fragmented marketplace data into clear, actionable business decisions.

For more information, visit [www.piwheel.com].

Media Contact:

Rawan Bitar

media@piwheel.com