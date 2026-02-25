Dubai, UAE: Mawarid Finance, a UAE Central Bank-licensed Sharia-compliant financial institution and Rentify, a leading fintech and proptech innovator have announced a strategic partnership to introduce a first-of-its-kind rental payments solution designed to remove one of the biggest barriers in the UAE property market - upfront annual rent.

For decades, tenants across the UAE have faced the financial strain of paying a full year’s rent in advance often delaying or limiting their ability to move into homes they truly want. Through this partnership, Mawarid Finance and Rentify are transforming that experience.

By combining Mawarid Finance’s trusted financial strength and Rentify’s purpose-built digital renting platform, the partnership enables eligible tenants to convert their annual rent into manageable monthly payments, while ensuring landlords receive the full annual amount upfront.

This collaboration represents more than just payment flexibility. It addresses structural friction in the rental market by:

Removing the financial pressure of lump-sum rent payments

Increasing transparency through digital records and payment visibility

Strengthening financial confidence for both tenants and landlords

Ensuring landlords receive guaranteed annual rent upfront

The product is now live and delivers a seamless, fully digital experience from application to approval and payment offering tangible benefits across the rental ecosystem.

Rashid AlQubaisi, CEO of Mawarid Finance, stated:

“Our collaboration with Rentify reflects Mawarid Finance’s commitment to delivering accessible, innovative, and Shariah-compliant financial solutions. Through this partnership, we are introducing a flexible ‘rent now, pay later’ model that empowers customers with greater convenience, control, and financial confidence.”

Rashed Hareb, Co-Founder & CEO, Rentify, said, “Rent is one of the largest financial commitments for families in the UAE, yet the system has remained largely unchanged for decades. This partnership with Mawarid Finance represents a defining moment for us. We are not just introducing flexibility, we are redesigning how rent works. By combining digital innovation with institutional financial strength, we are building a more transparent, predictable and financially confident rental ecosystem.”

Rajneel Kumar, Co-Founder & COO, Rentify, added, “Over the past two years, we have deeply studied the friction points across the rental journey from liquidity constraints to operational inefficiencies. Our collaboration with Mawarid Finance allows us to solve these challenges at scale. Together, we are creating a solution that benefits both sides with tenants gaining flexibility and control and landlords receiving certainty and guaranteed payments.”

The Mawarid Finance-Rentify partnership marks an important milestone in modernising UAE’s rental landscape. By aligning fintech innovation with institutional financial backing, the two entities are setting a new standard for how rent should work in a digital-first economy.

About Mawarid Finance

Mawarid Finance is a UAE-based Shariah-compliant financial institution providing innovative and customer-focused financing solutions for individuals and businesses. Its product portfolio includes Home Finance, Auto Finance, Personal Finance, Credit Cards, and Corporate financial solutions.

Committed to ethical finance, transparency, and regulatory compliance, Mawarid Finance aims to deliver flexible, responsible, and sustainable financial services across the UAE.

About Rentify.

Rentify redefines the rental ecosystem in UAE with its tech-first, transparent, and user-friendly approach. Designed to simplify and streamline property rental management, Rentify leverages AI-powered automation, real-time insights, and seamless digital solutions to create a smarter and more efficient experience for landlords and tenants.

With key offerings such as automated rent collection, verified tenant-landlord interactions, flexible "Rent Now, Pay Later" options, and exclusive rewards**,** Rentify is simplifying and streamlining property rental management. Backed by strategic funding, the platform is rapidly growing across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Rentify’s mission is to eliminate inefficiencies in the rental process ****and foster a trusted and transparent rental marketplace. Whether you're a landlord looking for smarter leasing or a tenant seeking financial flexibility, Rentify is the go-to solution for hassle-free property management in the UAE.

