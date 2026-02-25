Dubai, UAE: HEI UAE, an exclusive partnership between Ghobash Group and Finland’s HEI Schools, is bringing its globally recognised early childhood education model to Dubai with the launch of its first purpose-built flagship centre in Arabian Ranches 1.

Following the groundbreaking in November 2025, construction is now progressing on the centre, marking a key milestone in introducing Finland’s world-leading approach to early years education to families across the UAE.

Designed as a purpose-built environment for children aged 0–6, the 24,500 square foot flagship centre will offer a carefully curated mix of learning, play, and wellbeing spaces. These include dedicated zones for exploration, creativity, and physical development, alongside both indoor and outdoor environments that support social interaction, movement, and nature-based learning.

HEI UAE forms part of a growing global network of HEI Schools, currently serving more than 1,700 children across 25+ centres worldwide. Rooted in Finland’s internationally recognised education system, the model is built on purposeful play, child-led learning, and the consistent involvement of highly trained educators, with a strong emphasis on each child’s overall development.

Commenting on the progress, Sari Saliba, General Manager of HEI UAE, said:

“We are pleased to see the project advancing in Arabian Ranches, bringing us closer to introducing a fundamentally different approach to early learning in the UAE. Our focus is on creating an environment where children develop naturally — academically, socially, and emotionally — supported by a model that has been proven globally.”

HEI UAE is part of Ghobash Group, a diversified family-owned group with a long-standing commitment to contributing to the UAE’s development and investing in sectors that create long-term impact.

Rashid Ghobash, Managing Director of Ghobash Group, added:

“Our focus has always been on investing in areas that create meaningful, long-term value. Education is central to that. Bringing a model of this calibre to the UAE reflects both the ambition we have for the sector and the role we see ourselves playing in shaping it. This is an important first step, and we see significant potential to build on it over time.”

Located in Arabian Ranches 1, the flagship centre has been positioned within a well-established residential community, offering accessibility to families seeking a high-quality early learning environment aligned with international standards.

About HEI UAE

HEI UAE, a Ghobash Group enterprise, is an exclusive partnership with Helsinki International Schools, bringing Finland’s globally recognised early childhood education model to the UAE.

The research-backed curriculum focuses on the holistic development of each child, spanning social, emotional, physical, and cognitive growth, and is supported by comprehensive teacher training delivered by HEI mentors from Finland.

