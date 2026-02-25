Dubai, UAE— Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, marked its 30th anniversary by announcing two major milestones: the company now supports more than one million paying customers and over 150 million users worldwide. The company — consisting of Zoho, ManageEngine, Qntrl, and TrainerCentral brands— is now a trusted technology provider to more than one million paying customers and over 150 million users globally.

In 2025, Zoho Corporation recorded a 32% year-on-year increase in customers and a 20% rise in revenue. Zoho also revealed that the Middle East and North Africa is the company’s second fastest-growing markets globally, which has seen 41% CAGR growth over the past five years with UAE being among its top markets, recording a CAGR of over 77% of customer growth and 45% revenue growth since 2021.

"Being bootstrapped, private, and built entirely in-house makes Zoho an outlier among competitors," said Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and Chief Scientist, Zoho Corporation. "But vendors don't need our help, businesses do, which is why delivering customer value has, for 30 years, been Zoho Corporation's North Star. Before any innovation, strategy, or guiding principle becomes a product, pivot, or policy, it must first affirm the question, 'Will this help businesses?' We are incredibly grateful that companies around the world have responded so positively to our customer-first approach over the past three decades, and will continue to meet the evolving needs of businesses with powerful, scalable, and affordable solutions."

Zoho Strengthens its Commitment to UAE’s Digital Transformation and AI-powered Future

Since setting up its first regional office in Dubai, Zoho has strengthened its commitment through significant investments in local infrastructure, support, and product localisation as part of its ‘transnational localism’ strategy.

“Zoho’s expansion in the MENA region represents a significant milestone in our global journey. We are proud that our operations here, from our growing teams to strategic partnerships and local investments, have become a key driver of Zoho’s 30 years of success,” said Hyther Nizam, CEO of Zoho, Middle East and Africa (MEA). “Our commitment to the region goes beyond providing technology, it’s about empowering businesses, supporting digital transformation, and fostering innovation. The trust customers place in Zoho has been the foundation on which we continued to deliver scalable, secure, and locally relevant solutions that help organisations of all sizes thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

The company has committed AED 100 million to expand its presence in the UAE, including the setup of two data centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this year. Complementing this infrastructure, Zoho has invested nearly AED 80 million in strategic partnership initiatives in UAE to drive digital transformation across the Emirates, collaborating closely with key government entities such as the Department of Economic Development (DED), International Free Zone Authority (IFZA), Dubai Culture, Shams Free Zone, Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

Since expanding in the MENA region, Zoho has enabled over 10,000 businesses adopt cloud technology through strategic partnerships with local governments from the public and private across many countries including UAE, KSA, Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Morocco and Lebanon. These partnerships have been forged to support governments’ digitalisation agendas and incentivise businesses to adopt cloud technologies.

