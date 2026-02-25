A calm option for commuters, business travellers and families

A passenger experience built for every-day and every-way of life

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Following the announcement of the UAE’s national passenger rail network, Etihad Rail has revealed new details on what passengers can expect when services start operating later this year.

The passenger experience has been developed with a clear focus on how people live, work and travel across the UAE today, offering a modern, comfortable and reliable alternative to intercity driving, while supporting the country’s wider mobility and sustainability goals.

Azza AlSuwaidi, Deputy CEO, Etihad Rail Mobility said: “This next phase of our passenger journey is about moving from infrastructure to experience. We are designing a service that people will actively choose because it fits naturally into their daily lives.”

Designed for Everyday Journeys

For daily commuters, passenger rail in the UAE will offer predictability and peace of mind. A consistent timetable, guaranteed seating and a calm onboard environment will allow passengers to plan their day with confidence, turning travel time into productive or restorative time.

Azza AlSuwaidi, Deputy CEO, Etihad Rail Mobility explained “For commuters, we know that reliability is everything. Etihad Rail will offer a journey people can plan around. One that gives them useful and usable time back, rather than taking it away.”

For business travellers, the service will provide a professional, connected environment. Onboard Wi-Fi, power at every seat and spacious modern interiors will allow passengers to work, prepare or unwind while travelling between the UAE’s major economic centres.

A Better Way to Travel Together

Families and leisure travellers will benefit from a safe, spacious and stress-free way to explore the country. Passenger rail has been designed to make travelling together simpler and more enjoyable, including a steadfast focus on removing many of the pressures that often come with long car journeys.

Family-seating options will allow parents and children to sit together comfortably, while luggage storage will support weekend trips, holidays and visits to relatives. The focus is on allowing families to relax and enjoy the experience without interruption.

Beyond comfort and convenience, rail travel creates space for something increasingly rare: uninterrupted time together. Without the distractions of traffic, navigation or fatigue, families can talk, play, read and share moments, turning the journey itself into part of the experience.

Azza AlSuwaidi, Deputy CEO, Etihad Rail Mobility said “Our rail experience which is designed to create a very different family dynamic. Instead of focusing on the road, families can focus on each other. That shared time is one of the most powerful benefits of passenger rail and feels apt given 2026 is the UAE Year of the Family.”

A Passenger Experience with an Emirati Identity

Passenger rail has been developed as a national service with a distinctly Emirati identity. From station design to onboard experience, the network reflects the UAE’s values of safety and quality, thereby ensuring that citizens and residents alike feel a sense of pride and ownership in the service.

Safety and reliability sit at the heart of the experience, supported by international best practice and rigorous operational standards.

Azza AlSuwaidi, Deputy CEO, Etihad Rail Mobility said, “This is a service built to reflect who we are as a nation - safe, welcoming, high-quality, and designed to serve people for generations. It reflects where we have come from, as well as where we a travelling to.”

About Etihad Rail:

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. The 900km network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.

As part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’, Etihad Rail supports national economic diversification and sustainable development. Its integrated transport system improves supply chain efficiency, reduces emissions, and strengthens regional connectivity. The Etihad Rail network currently includes freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports and will expand to include passenger services from 2026, linking urban and economic centres across the Emirates.

