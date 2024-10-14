Abu Dhabi: Asteco Property Management, a leading real estate services company, has won the “Property Consultancy Company of the Year” award at the Smart Built Environment Awards 2024 that recently took place in Dubai. The recognition highlights the company's dedication to ensuring that all client requirements are not only met but exceeded. Asteco’s commitment to providing comprehensive, strategic advice allows clients to make well-informed decisions to drive their success.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognised as the 'Property Consultancy Company of the Year' at the Smart Built Environment Awards 2024," said Randy Fink, CEO at Asteco. "This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication and client-centric approach of our entire team. At Asteco, we are committed to setting the highest standards in the industry by delivering exceptional service, leveraging innovative solutions and exceeding our clients' expectations – further validating our approach to continue raising the bar, not just for ourselves, but for the entire industry.”

Asteco also won the silver award in the “Property Management Company of the Year” category, demonstrating its innovative strategies, adoption of advanced technologies and commitment to sustainability, all while minimising the environmental impact of its growing portfolio.

Over the past year, Asteco has solidified its position as a leading integrated property services company, achieving significant milestones in the market. The company’s highly regarded Valuation Reports, trusted by leading UAE lenders, led to the valuation of the world's largest private education portfolio and the issuance of numerous reports, including valuations and financial studies.

The Smart Built Environment Awards (SBEA) are a prestigious regional programme honouring excellence in the management of buildings and communities. Established in 2021, SBEA recognises key players across facilities management, property management, community management and Proptech who demonstrate outstanding commitment and innovation.

About Asteco:

Asteco is a major regional and international award-winning full-service real estate services company that was formed in 1985 and has gained enormous respect for consistently delivering high quality, professional, value-added real estate services in a transparent manner. The company is widely recognised for its involvement with many of the projects that have defined the landscape and physical infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates.

The world-class company has a distinguished and important combination of local knowledge and international expertise and has been renowned for its application of the latest technological tools and innovations, its commitment to transparency, winning strategies, and human expertise.

Undisputed Real Estate experts with a regional presence to serve its customers, Asteco proudly represents a significant number of the region’s top property Owners, Developers, and Investors.

Asteco offers a wide range of services and solutions to its clients from Valuation Advisory and Building Consultancy, Property Management as well as Sales & Leasing services. The company applies innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value for its clients at every stage of the property lifecycle and to continuously elevate customer experiences.