ASK Real Estate, the leading real estate services provider in Bahrain, won two 5-star prestigious awards from Arabian Property Awards 2023.

In a gala dinner held at Habtoor Hotel - Dubai on 19 October 2023, the company received Best Real Estate Agency in Bahrain Award as well as Best Real Estate Consultancy in Bahrain Award. Also, it got nominated for the Best Regional Real Estate Agency Award at the International Property Awards which will take place in London on December 2023. ASK Real Estate won these awards to recognize its achievements and contribution to the Bahraini real estate sector throughout the year. It is also noteworthy that both award categories received 5-star ratings for their exceptional level of performance.

On this occasion, Mr. Majed Alkhan, Chairman of ASK Real Estate said, “Wining these awards is considered an important achievement for us and for Bahrain as well. By providing distinctive services and committing to international best practices, we are promoting Bahrain as a regional destination for real estate investment”.

Mr. Alkhan added, “The real estate sector in the Kingdom has made remarkable progress in upgrading legislations and providing the necessary infrastructure to help the real estate sector grow. Also, it allowed the developers and providers of real estate services keep up with global developments and contribute to boost the sector by attracting investments and providing exceptional services.”

Mr. Karim Yazji, the CEO at Ask Real Estate said, “We are proud to be the first real estate services company in Bahrain to win a regional award of this level. In the past, these awards were limited to the large real estate developers in the Kingdom. This confirms the company's position as a leading provider or real estate services.”

“We are striving to develop the real estate services that we provide to our clients, and we recently took the initiative to expand our services to neighboring markets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. These markets offer many opportunities to achieve further growth and we have completed many important and complex projects over the past years in Bahrain, the UAE and Africa.” Mr. Yazji added.

The Arabian Property Awards is the largest and most respected annual awards programme dedicated to the Middle East’s booming commercial property development sector. The Arabian Property Awards are judged by a highly respected independent panel comprising more than 100 industry experts in various categories.

Ask Real Estate is a Bahrain based company specialized in providing real estate services such as, real estate management, brokerage and leasing, advisory services, sale and purchase as well as valuation reports for secured lending, Stock market listing, financial reporting and auditing. It has obtained recently Tier “A” valuation licence provided by Bahrain’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), which allows the company to provide valuation and advisory services to various types of real estate properties, including mega projects.

