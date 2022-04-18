Muscat: A’Safwah, the market leader in the production and distribution of dairy and beverages in the country, is set to meet the demands of the local market with its wide range of thirst-quenching fresh juices. Delivering both taste and nourishment, A’Safwah’s fresh juices have gained increasing popularity, especially with the onset of summer and the holy month of Ramadan.

While A’Safwah has been at the forefront of advocating the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle, there has also been a shift in consumer preference as they have become more conscious about health and wellness. With many consumers wanting to swap carbonated, nutritionally deficient, and sugary beverages with those that offer more wholesome goodness, A’Safwah’s range of fresh juices has become the go-to choice of refreshment.

A'Safwah has been expanding its fresh juice portfolio to cater to the preferences of its varied customer base. Currently, it has all the popular single fruit flavours like apple, guava, lemon, mango, orange, and pineapple and also offers a number of delicious blends like berry mix, kiwi lemon, mixed fruit, and orange carrot. While all its fresh juices are free of artificial colours or flavours, its apple and orange juices also have no added sugar. A’Safwah has set a new benchmark in taste and elevated the nutritional profile of fresh juices.

Committed to offering unique flavours to its consumers, A’Safwah also introduced a Tamarind flavour to its line of fresh juices which has been very well-received in the market. Offering a distinct sweet and sour taste, the juice is rich in vitamin C, B-6, calcium, magnesium, iron, and zinc, in addition to fibre, that not only helps improve the digestive system but also flushes out toxins. A'Safwah’s fresh tamarind juice has, therefore, been preferred by many during iftar.

With fresh juices offering a guilt-free treat, consumers are also reaching out to the zesty, tangy, and refreshing taste of lemon and kiwi lemon to beat the summer heat and satiate the cravings. While A’Safwah’s fresh lemon juice has been an evergreen favourite, its kiwi lemon juice combines the sweet yet tangy flavour of kiwis with the subtle sourness of lemons to produce a truly incomparable, unique, and invigorating taste. Loaded with vitamins A and C, calcium, and potassium, these juices are ideal to combat fatigue and boost immunity. Meanwhile, bringing together the best of all the fruits, the mixed fruit juice has also been a popular choice during Ramadan as a wholesome addition to meals as it offers a unique range of nutrients and beneficial compounds.

Made for a variety of occasions, whether an iftar with the family or a quick rejuvenating drink after a long day outdoors, A’Safwah’s fresh juices come in generous 1.5 L bottles. To ensure that making a healthy choice is affordable and convenient, its fresh juices are competitively priced and are readily available in all leading hypermarkets and neighbourhood supermarkets.

Eager to deliver more choices to consumers and add more excitement to their lives, A’Safwah has differentiated its offerings by focusing on fresh, local, and healthy products. The brand remains committed to the highest levels of operational excellence that have defined the company ever since its inception in 1983. It will continue to innovate its portfolio and offer consumers the premium quality of products it has always been revered for.

