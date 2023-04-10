Riyadh: To mark World Health Day 2023, SRMG’s daily sports newspaper Arriyadiyah has launched a sports initiative in the Kingdom, encouraging people to embrace movement and participate in sports.

Arriyadiyah has printed the world’s first newspaper that people can play sports on, transforming parts of the city into football and basketball, and other sporting arenas, encouraging everyone to take a moment away from their usual routines and get active.

The light-hearted campaign forms part of the much-loved sports newspaper’s plan to encourage people to increase their participation in sports and exercise this World Health Day, and beyond.

Around 25% of Saudi Arabia’s population currently suffer with obesity, a condition made worse by inactivity and sedentary lifestyles. As a response, the Saudi Vision 2030 Quality of Life Programme objectives aim to reduce obesity rates by increasing participation in sports and athletics, creating a healthy and vibrant society. Arriyadiyah “Printed Courts’ initiative aims to contribute to the objectives of this programme.

This year, the theme of World Health Day 2023 is ‘Health for All’, which The World Health Organization is using as an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved the quality of life during the last seven decades.

Battal Algoos, Editor-in-Chief of Arriyadiyah commented: “As Saudi Arabia's leading sports newspaper, we know how much our readers love to read and watch sports. This World Health Day we want to encourage everyone to not just follow their favourite sports but get outside and give it a go themselves – that’s why we’re making unique sports pitches freely accessible across the Kingdom. As part of Arriyadiyah’s commitment towards the community, we aspire that this campaign can help people obtain a healthy lifestyle.”

On World Health Day, Arriyadiyah’s Printed Courts were visited by hundreds of people. The Printed Courts will remain available for citizens to use.

-Ends-

Arriyadiyah newspaper website: www.arriyadiyah.com

Arriyadiyah App: For Android For iOS

Arriyadiyah accounts on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ariyadhiah

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ariyadhia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ariyadhiah

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ariyadhiah

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ariyadhiah

Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/ariyadhiah

About SRMG

SRMG is a global media group from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). With over a 50-year legacy responsible for many regional firsts, SRMG has built a portfolio of over 30 outlets, including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq Network which includes Asharq News and Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Arab News, Independent Arabia, Sayidaty, Hia, and more.

Through its diversified platforms, SRMG brings quality news and information to an audience of millions across four continents and in seven languages. SRMG provides access to the biggest stories and events, it offers a diversified coverage including exclusive news and in-depth analysis in an innovative way to help conveying all regional and global events.

A champion of regional creativity, ideas, and innovation, SRMG has now expanded beyond media – diversifying its business to include book publishing, events and experiences, research and advisory, content production and more. Leveraging its experience and knowledge of the region – and supported by global talent and partners – SRMG aims to unlock the possibilities of the future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.srmg.com

About Arriyadiyah

Arriyadiyah is exclusively focused on news and insight from the world of sports. Launched in Riyadh in 1987, Arriyadiyah has produced coverage and in-depth commentary on local, regional and international sporting events to sports fans across GCC and the Middle East for over 35 years.

Delivering content to its readers through its website, app and across social media platforms, Arriyadiyah distinguishes itself by creating accurate sports content and is noted for its credibility, objectivity, and ability to keep pace with events and developing stories around the clock through its comprehensive and unrivalled coverage.