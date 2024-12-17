AROYA Cruises’ first commercial sailing of its flagship vessel, AROYA, took place last night, embarking on its inaugural journey across the Red Sea. Offering guests a one-of-a-kind Remarkably Arabian experience, AROYA’s maiden voyage marks a significant milestone for AROYA Cruises.

AROYA's maiden voyage will offer guests a Remarkably Arabian experience, offering guests the spectacular first performances at sea of two iconic Saudi artists, Abadi Al Johar and Zaina Emad, taking place at the 1,018-seat AROYA Theatre.

AROYA, which is homeported in Jeddah, delivers an exceptional cruising experience focused on Arabian preferences. With its world-class facilities, including luxury spa services, one of the largest kids zone on a cruise ship, and numerous entertainment options – AROYA is set to redefine holidays in the region.

Guests can indulge in a souq-inspired shopping district – the largest retail area at sea covering 1,585 sq. metres – or dine in one of AROYA’s many restaurants, such as the first Saudi restaurant at sea, Irth. AROYA also offers diverse entertainment option, where every member of the family can live unique and special experiences.

Joerg Rudolph, President of AROYA Cruises, commented: “We are incredibly proud to see AROYA embark on its first commercial voyage from Jeddah after two years of hard work and dedication. This is an important moment for AROYA Cruises and a major step forward in developing Saudi’s overall tourism offering as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. We are thrilled to welcome passengers on board for the first time.”

