Dubai, UAE: Armstrong Fluid Technology, a leading manufacturer of intelligent flow equipment, including pumps, valves, heat exchangers and control solutions, has introduced a new integrated digital platform, named Envelope, that connects components in a mechanical system. Envelope unites Armstrong and partner solutions, delivering optimization through performance mapping, cutting-edge analytics and lifecycle services.

A core feature of Envelope is its ability to generate detailed performance profiles of system components, enabling precise sizing and output modulation for maximum efficiency—an essential factor in regions where energy optimization and sustainability are top priorities.

Qusai Abuabed, Sales Director for Türkiye, Middle East & Africa at Armstrong, comments: “The Envelope Platform's strength lies in its ability to optimize systems by seamlessly integrating with partner products and solutions. With this platform, Armstrong and digitally controlled solutions can seamlessly connect and coordinate operations for superior efficiency—critical for the Middle East’s rapidly growing commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.”

For additional information visit www.armstrongfluidtechnology.com

About Armstrong Fluid Technology

With manufacturing facilities on four continents, and employees around the world, Armstrong Fluid Technology is known as an innovator in the design, engineering and manufacturing of intelligent fluid flow equipment, control solutions and optimization technologies.

In the shift toward digitalization and integration of fluid-flow systems, Armstrong leads the industry. With advanced solutions that leverage edge computing, IoT, machine learning, digital twin technology and demand-based control, Armstrong provides and protects efficiency in building mechanical systems, approaching energy optimization as a whole-building challenge and advancing the practice of full lifecycle management. Focusing on HVAC, Plumbing, Gas Transmission and Fire Safety applications, we provide energy-efficient, cost-effective solutions and performance management services to building and facility professionals around the world.

Armstrong Fluid Technology is committed to sustainability. In 2019, Armstrong signed the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, a program launched by the World Green Building Council. As a signatory to the program, Armstrong has pledged to ensure that all its offices and manufacturing facilities operate at net-zero carbon by the year 2030.

In May 2021, in recognition of our leadership in energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction and environmental stewardship, Armstrong Fluid Technology received a Queens Enterprise Award for Sustainability. Armstrong has also been named one of 2023’s 50 Best Managed Companies. As a recipient of a 50 Best Managed award for 21 years, Armstrong continues to hold Platinum status in the program.

Media Contact

Eliane Chalhoub

Eliane@jwi-global.com