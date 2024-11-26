Dubai, UAE: Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced a new partnership with ChannelEngine, a global leader in marketplace integration technology. Through this collaboration, brands and retailers can now unlock new sales channels across the Middle East and beyond, enhancing their ability to reach new customers and expand into key markets.

Tarek Abuyaghi, General Manager of Aramex, said: “We are delighted to partner with ChannelEngine and their robust solution, which empowers businesses to manage their online presence across a vast array of marketplaces and third-party sales channels. As a company committed to innovation, we continuously embrace technologies and solutions that enhance our service to valued customers and address the evolving dynamics of business and customer expectations. We believe this partnership will significantly enhance our last-mile delivery services and allow us to leverage advanced Application Programming Interface (API) solutions to further streamline logistics. This will also help meet the evolving needs of e-commerce businesses worldwide, while boosting their online visibility and revenue, as well as customer satisfaction."

Niels Floors, VP of Strategic Development and Regional Lead at ChannelEngine, added: "Our partnership with Aramex represents an exciting milestone in enabling brands and retailers to unlock new sales channels across the Middle East and beyond. By directly integrating with one of the world’s leading logistics and transportation providers, ChannelEngine is positioned to help businesses streamline their marketplace operations and elevate their online presence in an increasingly dynamic e-commerce landscape. Together with Aramex, we are committed to creating and expanding revenue opportunities for our customers, allowing them to seamlessly meet evolving consumer expectations and drive growth.

By leveraging ChannelEngine’s seamless integration platform alongside Aramex’s fulfilment and last-mile delivery expertise, businesses can efficiently manage multichannel sales while ensuring fast, reliable shipping to customers across the globe. This partnership enables retailers to maximize their e-commerce potential and streamline their operations.

The fully integrated API solution will streamline operations, enabling businesses to efficiently manage their online sales across multiple platforms. This partnership empowers sellers to optimize their logistics and fulfillment processes, ensuring timely deliveries while expanding their reach in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives, ensuring long-term positive change and community development.

About ChannelEngine

ChannelEngine is a global marketplace and e-commerce technology company. Its platform provides brands, retailers, and distributors with the advanced technical capabilities needed to overcome the complex challenges of e-commerce management.

The ChannelEngine platform allows customers to connect and sell products on more than 950 different online sales channels and international marketplaces. Originating in Leiden, the Netherlands, the company now has a global marketplace and partner network and offices in New York, Munich, Paris, Dubai, Singapore, Melbourne, Dublin, and Toronto.

ChannelEngine serves customers such as Unilever, Sanofi, Philips, Bjorn Borg, Bugaboo, Hunkemöller, Brabantia, Sonos, Electrolux, and Chicco.

