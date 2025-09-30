Who: Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Downstream President, Aramco

Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Downstream President, Aramco What: Remarks at the Gulf Downstream Association International

Remarks at the Gulf Downstream Association International Downstream Conference & Exhibition 2025

Downstream Conference & Exhibition 2025 When: September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025 Where: Exhibition World, Bahrain

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco Downstream President Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani today highlighted the company’s strategic Downstream expansion, which is contributing to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. In remarks at the Gulf Downstream Association International Downstream Conference & Exhibition (GDA IDCE), Mr. Al Qahtani also emphasized the importance of technological innovation and workforce upskilling to achieve Downstream transformation, contribute to energy security, and help reduce emissions.

On Aramco’s Downstream expansion, Mr. Al Qahtani said: “I see a clear shift in the narrative of Downstream: from reactive to transformative…and from adaptive to innovative…We view strategic Downstream expansion as essential to diversify our portfolio, capture greater value, and ensure long-term resilience.

“The world still needs more energy…Our global downstream presence, supported by strategic overseas investments, is reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in refining and petrochemicals. As we expand across the portfolio in developing arenas such as retail, fuels, and trading, we remain confident in our ability to thrive in an increasingly carbon-conscious world.”

On technology’s importance to Downstream, Mr. Al Qahtani said: “Tools like AI, cloud computing, IoT, digital twins, and blockchain are supporting us to operate more efficiently, transparently, and safely. According to research by S&P, with the help of AI, individual assets have achieved cost reductions of 10% to 25%, productivity gains of 3% to 8%, and energy efficiency improvements of 5% to 8%.”

On Aramco’s workforce evolution and global collaboration, Mr. Al Qahtani said: “Our greatest asset remains our HI, Human Intelligence – our people. And as the industry evolves, so does our global workforce. That is why at Aramco, we are investing heavily in developing future leaders – equipping them with new skills and the mindset to lead in a more complex energy world…I believe that together, we can help contribute to a future for this industry that is reliable, resilient, and sustainable.”

The GDA IDCE is a premier event in the Middle East for global energy industry professionals and organizations to explore partnerships and investments, exchange knowledge, address current challenges, and collaborate. This year’s event brings together more than 5,000 international participants, over 150 speakers, and more than 80 exhibitors to foster innovation, sustainable growth, and downstream excellence.

Aramco Contact Information

International Media Relations: media.inquiries@aramco.com

@aramco

About Aramco

As one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com

Disclaimer

The press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream and downstream performance, including relative to peers. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “goal,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the following factors: global supply, demand and price fluctuations of oil, gas and petrochemicals; global economic conditions; competition in the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; climate change concerns, weather conditions and related impacts on the global demand for hydrocarbons and hydrocarbon-based products; risks related to Saudi Aramco’s ability to successfully meet its ESG targets, including its failure to fully meet its GHG emissions reduction targets by 2050; conditions affecting the transportation of products; operational risk and hazards common in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the MENA region and other areas; natural disasters and public health pandemics or epidemics; the management of Saudi Aramco’s growth; the management of the Company’s subsidiaries, joint operations, joint ventures, associates and entities in which it holds a minority interest; Saudi Aramco’s exposure to inflation, interest rate risk and foreign exchange risk; risks related to operating in a regulated industry and changes to oil, gas, environmental or other regulations that impact the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; legal proceedings, international trade matters, and other disputes or agreements; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Exchange. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Exchange. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements.