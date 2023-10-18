Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Arabsat, the foremost satellite services provider in the Arab world and a global leader in satellite operations, has announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft Arabia, to accelerate digital transformation and the development of its services. The announcement was made during the Euroconsult World Satellite Business Week conference, which was recently held in Paris. Inked by Eng. Alhamedi Alanezi, President and CEO of Arabsat, and Turki Badhris, Head of the Public Sector and Acting General Manager at Microsoft Arabia, the partnership will pave the way for a series of technological projects, supporting Arabsat’s goal to become the leading satellite operator, while enhancing its connection with the whole world to provide services that suit Arab values and culture.

The two organizations will work together to accelerate Arabsat’s digital transformation by adopting cloud computing technology to improve performance efficiency, increase productivity, and reduce costs to achieve sustainable growth.

Both parties will also focus their efforts on utilizing the latest Microsoft technologies to develop Arabsat’s digital infrastructure and improving the digital capabilities of Arabsat employees to benefit from modern technical solutions. The partnership also aims to focus on developing value-added and quality services for the Arab market, which includes 21 Arabsat member states.

These services combine Arabsat's expertise in space and Microsoft's technological capabilities to develop infrastructure, adopt the best internationally approved cybersecurity solutions, and build digital capabilities to enable countries to make the most of what both companies have to offer.

In addition, the MoU is set to establish an innovation laboratory to develop new products in the satellite communications sector as well as environmentally sustainable solutions that rely on cloud and satellite technologies to collect and analyze important environmental data. This will provide Arabsat with new tools for exploring climate change, weather forecasting, and environmental monitoring.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Alanezi said: “We are pleased to announce this strategic alliance with Microsoft, a testament to our commitment of maintaining Arabsat’s leading position in the digital services and satellite sector. The agreement aims to accelerate our efforts in adopting secure cloud services and modern technological innovations, and to provide high-quality services in accordance with international standards. These efforts also aim to facilitate digital transformation in the satellite communications sector and empower our future generations.”

For his part, Badhris said “We recognize that technology is key in driving innovation, and we are committed to empowering organizations with our industry-specific solutions to future proof their businesses and accelerate their growth and success. By leveraging Microsoft cloud solutions, Arabsat will improve productivity and efficiency while driving the scalability of their operations. We are happy to support Arabsat in their digital transformation journey and on their mission to become a global leader in the satellite services industry. “

About Arabsat

Established in 1976, Arabsat is an initiative launched by 21 Arab countries and is wholly owned by the Arab League. It is considered the first provider of satellite services in the Arab world and enjoys an advanced position among satellite operators globally.

Thanks to a fleet of 8 satellites, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, Arabsat is adept at providing a full spectrum TV and radio broadcast, telecommunications, broadband, advanced data transmission network solutions, and a range of satellite ecosystem services as well as multi-channel communications services, in addition to Internet services for government and commercial entities around the MENA region.

Arabsat provides satellite and Internet broadcast services for more than 260 encrypted television networks and HD channels. It provides its services through advanced technologies, ensuring the highest quality to over 650 TV channels and more than 245 radio stations, reaching tens of millions of households in more than 100 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. These channels and stations are followed by more than 300 million viewers across the world.

Arabsat seeks to empower itself as the world’s best satellite operator. To do so, it follows an approach based on passion, stimulating innovation, and developing partnerships with the most prestigious satellite companies worldwide. This approach enabled Arabsat to acquire Hellasat, the most prominent satellite company in Southeastern Europe. In addition, Arabsat signed agreements with value-added services integration and advanced technology companies, which paved the way to launch Badr 8, the latest seventh generation satellite in its fleet. Furthermore, Arabsat aspires to launch more satellites equipped with optical communications technologies, which represent a real addition to the Arab satellite communications ecosystem.

