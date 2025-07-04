Dubai, UAE: A newly renovated luxury villa in Arabian Ranches 2 has set a new benchmark, selling for AED 14.5 million – the highest recorded property transaction in the community.

The villa has been fully renovated by leading construction and design firm DMDC, following a premium aesthetic of modern minimalism and further reinforcing the area’s status as a sought-after destination.

The six-bedroom property sits on an expansive 7,543 sq.ft plot and features walk-in wardrobes, en-suite bathrooms, two spacious living rooms, a state-of-the-art German Hacker kitchen, a dining room for formal occasions, and a dedicated office space.

Outdoor amenities include lush landscaping, a private swimming pool, a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, and a leisure area designed for entertaining guests.

This combination of features is a rare find in the community, contributing to the home’s evident appeal.

The transformation aligns with the growing trend of investing in properties, renovating them, and reselling at a premium price. This approach continues to shape Dubai’s luxury real estate market, with investors focusing on high-end refurbishments to maximise property value.

“We are pleased to have renovated this stunning villa. Our team envisioned a modern, minimalistic space that embodies exclusivity, and we’re thrilled to see our efforts translate into a record-breaking sale. This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences,” said Raji Daou, CEO of DMDC.

Since its inception in 2021, DMDC has evolved into a team of over 700 professionals dedicated to transforming residential, office, and retail spaces. By merging cutting-edge technology, creativity, craftsmanship, and sustainable building practices, they deliver tailored solutions with uncompromising quality.

Market reports for Q1 2025 indicate sustained demand for properties in Arabian Ranches 2, with limited stock and rising prices further enhancing its investment potential. Industry experts emphasise the community’s long-term value and stability, positioning it as a prime choice among end users and investors alike.

About DMDC

Founded in 2021, DMDC is a premier Dubai-based design and construction company committed to transforming residential, office, and retail spaces into environments that inspire. With a vision rooted in craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainable building practices, DMDC delivers tailored solutions that embody quality and sophistication.

At DMDC, every project is a statement of excellence. Whether designing luxurious residences, dynamic office spaces, or immersive retail environments, the company’s approach is defined by meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of clients’ aspirations.

With a team of over 700 highly skilled professionals, DMDC seamlessly manages, develops, and delivers high-end residential and commercial projects. The company has successfully designed and executed more than 350 architectural projects, showcasing a relentless dedication to craftsmanship. Its portfolio includes over 400 interior design projects, each exemplifying elegance, precision, and innovation.

www.dmdc.ae