Dubai, UAE – Gulf Properties has affirmed that the pipelined real estate projects across the UAE continue to move forward in a strong momentum, reflecting the resilience of the country’s real estate sector and the strength of the operating environment that supports continuity, execution and long-term investor confidence.

Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Properties, said that development activity across the company’s portfolio remains under way, with project planning, construction progress, contractor coordination and related operations continuing in line with approved schedules and strategic priorities.

Mr AlBlooshi noted that the UAE has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to maintain business continuity and sustain momentum across key sectors, supported by advanced infrastructure, responsive systems and a stable regulatory and investment framework.

“The UAE continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience and operational readiness, and this is clearly reflected in the steady progress of real estate projects across the country,” said AlBlooshi. “At Arabian Gulf Properties, our developments remain under way in line with our plans, and we continue to focus on execution, quality and preserving the confidence of our investors, customers, and partners.”

He added that the continuity of project activity across the real estate sector sends a strong signal about the depth of the UAE’s development ecosystem and the confidence that underpins its property market.

According to AlBlooshi, the current environment highlights the strength of the institutional, logistical, and commercial foundations that enable developers to maintain delivery momentum while continuing to respond responsibly to market needs and stakeholder expectations.

“What we are seeing today is a reflection of the UAE’s mature business environment,” AlBlooshi added. “The ability of developers to continue progressing projects responsibly and efficiently underlines the strength of the market’s fundamentals and reinforces the country’s position as a trusted destination for investment and long-term growth.”

Mr AlBlooshi emphasized that the company’s focus remains on contributing positively to the UAE’s urban development journey through projects that combine quality, functionality, and long term value.

“Our responsibility extends beyond construction progress alone,” he said. “We are committed to delivering developments that support the evolving needs of communities and investors, while contributing to the broader growth story of the UAE and the continued strength of its real estate sector.”

He concluded that the continued progress of projects across the country reflects not only sector resilience, but also the confidence of developers, investors, and end users in the UAE’s long term vision and its ability to sustain growth through changing conditions.

About Arabian Gulf Properties

Arabian Gulf Properties (AGP) is a Dubai-based integrated real-estate developer with vast experience in delivering residential and mixed-use projects that combine design excellence, livability and investment value. Guided by innovation and craftsmanship, AGP continues to play a leading role in shaping Dubai’s modern urban landscape in alignment with the emirate’s long-term economic vision.