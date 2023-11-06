Winners of nationwide challenge to be announced at COP28

Competition open to UAE university students; submissions to be judged on innovation, creativity, and environmental impact.

Dubai, UAE – Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, launched the nationwide "UAE Youth Green Challenge" in partnership with the Arab Youth Center (AYC). The initiative is to encourage UAE-based university students to create innovative solutions for decarbonizing the buildings sector. It precedes the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai Expo City.

According to the World Economic Forum, young people are at the forefront of climate action and sustainability, with nearly 70% of those aged 16-25 globally voicing significant concerns about environmental changes. Recognizing this, Schneider Electric and the Arab Youth Center have joined forces to engage with top UAE universities to tackle climate change issues.

Through the ‘UAE Youth Green Challenge’, students have the opportunity to develop innovative strategies and solutions to reduce carbon emissions associated with the buildings sector.

Sadeq Jarrar, Executive Director, Arab Youth Center, commented: "We are excited to have collaborated with Schneider Electric to empower the youth towards sustainable development. We believe that this partnership will play a crucial role in advancing the sustainability journey in the UAE and the Arab World. Together, we aspire to be a driving force for positive change, nurturing the next generation of environmental leaders across the UAE, who will pioneer the Buildings of the Future.”

Asli Cakir, Gulf Vice President of Human Resources, Schneider Electric, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: "At Schneider Electric, sustainability is at the core of everything we do and the ‘UAE Youth Green Challenge’ not only empowers students to gain valuable knowledge and skills but also invites them to actively contribute to a more sustainable future. Youth is a priority theme at COP28 and deservedly so, and we are excited to witness the innovation and passion that the country’s youth will bring to the table."

The submissions will be assessed based on six key pillars: Innovation and Creativity, Environmental Impact, Feasibility and Scalability, Potential for Implementation, Communication and Presentation, and Interdisciplinary Collaboration.

The deadline for the submissions is November 12; a total of six teams will be shortlisted and will advance to the final round, where they will be assessed by a panel of expert judges. The winning team of the challenge will be announced during COP28 and the winning concept will be showcased at a special engagement during the conference.

Additionally, the winning team will receive a cash prize and an exclusive internship opportunity at Schneider Electric’s Dubai office, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

To register, UAE-based university students can visit the UAE Youth Green Challenge website and click on ‘Register Now’.

This competition is part of an ongoing collaboration between Schneider Electric and Arab Youth Center. In May 2022, both entities signed an agreement that underlines the scope of cooperations in areas such as upskilling, training and mentorship on topics related to sustainability, technology and youth empowerment. Schneider Electric also joined the Arab Technology Fellowship for Arab Youth, the regional initiative enabling Arab youth to bridge the gap in skills utilised across various technology disciplines, including ICT, digital transformation, innovation, and interactive emerging technologies.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/ae/en/

About Arab Youth Center (AYC):

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Arab Youth Center, AYC strives to empower young Arabs across the Arab World and address their needs in many disciplines, including education, culture, technology, sustainability and more. Harnessing the power of a growing youth population, AYC focuses on implementing initiatives to help equip and build thoughtful leaders for the future.

The centre offers a unique platform to develop youth capabilities and support innovation and creativity among youth. With the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the AYC implements purposeful initiatives across diverse sectors, empowering Arab Youth by cooperating with Arab governments and other influential entities. AYC specialises in organising events, research and development and impactful projects and initiatives.

For more information, visit www.arabyouthcenter.org