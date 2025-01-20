Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Paxman Scalp Cooling in collaboration with the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), will present important data highlighting the use of scalp cooling in the prevention and management of adverse effects of chemotherapy treatment at Arab Health 2025. This prominent event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is expected to draw 60,000 healthcare professionals from around the world.

In celebration of 50 years of Arab Health, Paxman will host an exclusive educational session ‘Success in Scalp Cooling – managing chemotherapy-induced alopecia’, highlighting how clinical teams can offer a much-needed solution for patients in navigating one of the most feared side effects of chemotherapy treatment, chemotherapy-induced alopecia.

Location: ABHI Pavillion (Hall 2, stand E30), Dubai World Trade Centre

Date: Tuesday, January 28th from 12:15 pm to 1:30 pm

During the session, Anna Parker, Head of International at Paxman, will present the latest data from the largest ever real-world, multicentre analysis for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced alopecia that evaluates the effectiveness of scalp cooling on hair retention with a wide range of chemotherapy drug regimens. The clinical study, published in 2024 in The Oncologist, presents 13 years of real-world multi-centre scalp cooling data from 7,424 patients across 68 hospitals.

There will also be the opportunity to see a live demonstration of the Paxman Scalp Cooling System, showcasing the simplicity and ease of system operation, alongside the importance of cap fitting for optimum patient comfort and outcomes.

Dr. Bassel M Jallad, Haematologist and Medical Oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, will share insight and perspective on a range of scalp cooling topics, including steps for implementation, efficacy, psychosocial impact of effective side-effect management on patient quality of life, and the often-overlooked topic of persistent chemotherapy-induced alopecia.

The audience will also hear from former scalp cooling patients, who will share their personal experiences and emphasise the importance of scalp cooling treatment in effectively managing chemotherapy-induced alopecia – an often-devastating side-effect that affects not only patients but also their wider family and social networks.

Following the presentation, there will be Question and Answer Session along with light refreshments and networking opportunities. Delegates will also have the opportunity to continue discussions and meet the Paxman Team at booth H3.A16 within the UK Pavilion.

Sign up for the educational session at our dedicated Eventbrite page

Commenting on Paxman’s educational presentation, Anna Parker, Head of International, said, “We are grateful to ABHI for this opportunity to present the findings from this impressive registry with 13 years of comprehensive patient data to the audience at Arab Health in this 50th Anniversary year. We know how empowering it is for patients to gain a little privacy and control when navigating a cancer diagnosis and hope this brings awareness to this treatment option for comprehensive cancer treatment facilities in the MENA region.”

For more information or to arrange an interview please contact: kathryn@paxmanscalpcooling.com

About Paxman

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System provides a much-needed solution to one of the most feared side-effects of cancer treatment - chemotherapy-induced alopecia.

This clinically proven, world-leading product reduces chemotherapy-induced alopecia, prevents persistent chemotherapy-induced alopecia and ensures faster hair regrowth. Over 100,000 patients in 65 countries have used it.

Scalp cooling is a pioneering technology designed to help maintain the quality of life for cancer patients facing chemotherapy-induced alopecia. The novel treatment provides cancer patients with the only real alternative to this devastating side effect, which can often be an unwanted reminder of their disease and can compromise their self-image.

The simple treatment involves patients wearing a ‘cold cap’ which works by reducing the temperature of the scalp by a few degrees immediately before, during and after the administration of chemotherapy. The four mechanisms of scalp cooling to reduce the cytotoxicity of chemotherapy drugs are vasoconstriction, reduced drug uptake, reduced metabolic activity, and reduced rate of hair follicle cell division.

A cancer diagnosis is only the first step in a long and often arduous battle for many patients. Treatments – radiation, chemotherapy, surgeries of varying severity – place an enormous burden on every patient’s body but the weight of cancer treatment also is a massive emotional and psychological burden. The changes in a patient’s physical presentation of cancer, especially chemotherapy-induced alopecia (hair loss), can damage the person’s sense of self and humanity, adding significantly to the emotional strain of the cancer treatment itself. In fact, studies have indicated that ten percent of cancer patients will refuse chemotherapy or request a less efficacious treatment because they are likely to lose a significant proportion of their hair, a highly visible signal to the outside world that patients are undergoing cancer treatment.

Paxman will be exhibiting at Arab Health 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Stand H3.A16 - find out more here: https://paxmanscalpcooling.com/events/arab-health-2025/

For more information about Paxman’s ongoing clinical trials please visit:

https://scalpcoolingstudies.com/ongoing-clinical-trials/

Results of the Dutch scalp cooling registry in 7424 patients: analysis of determinants for scalp cooling efficacy

https://scalpcoolingstudies.com/study-library/results-of-the-dutch-scalp-cooling-registry-in-7424-patients-analysis-of-determinants-for-scalp-cooling-efficacy/

Oncologist 2024 Jun 13:oyae116. doi: 10.1093/oncolo/oyae116. Online ahead of print.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38869252/