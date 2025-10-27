Amman, Jordan – The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (Arab Fund) is providing a subordinated loan of $25 million to Capital Bank of Jordan, the fourth largest private bank in Jordan, to support its capital base and help grow its lending operations to small and medium enterprises and climate friendly projects.

The financing from the Arab Fund is part of a larger package of $135 million arranged by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and alongside other global lenders, including, ILX Fund, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Green for Growth Fund, and the SANAD Fund for MSME.

The announcement was made today during a signing ceremony held under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Adel Al Sharkas, Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, and hosted senior leaders from Capital Bank, and representatives from participating institutions.

“This investment underscores Arab Fund's ongoing commitment to diversifying financial offerings and supporting private sector development across member countries,” says Fawzi Yousef Alhunaif, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We are proud to partner with Capital Bank and other reputable lenders to support climate finance and small and medium enterprises, the main engine of growth and job creation."

"This agreement reinforces Capital Bank’s market leadership and ability to deliver sustainable growth," said Tamer Ghazaleh, CEO of Capital Bank. "We remain committed to innovative financing solutions that help grow the green economy and enable small and medium-sized enterprises to achieve lasting success.”

Since inception, the Arab Fund has been a long-standing partner to Jordan and its economy, providing about $2.6 billion in loans to support its economic growth. Arab Fund’s portfolio is spread across transport, telecom, infrastructure, industry, water and agriculture sectors. In April 2025, the Arab Fund also announced a $690 financing package to Jordan to support Jordan’s economic resilience and promote inclusive growth, as part of its first Country Partnership Strategy.

About the Arab Fund:

The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development is a regional financial institution based in Kuwait, established in 1968 to support the economic and social development of Arab countries. Through loans, grants, and technical assistance, the Arab Fund finances infrastructure, education, health, water and sanitation and public service projects that contribute to sustainable development and regional cooperation across the Arab world.

