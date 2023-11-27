Cairo: Arab Finance for Information Technology is delighted to announce the launch of GuROW application in its first version, in collaboration with its esteemed partners, Optofolio, Dahab Masr, and AF Securities. GuROW is designed to attract young investors and entrepreneurs.

The innovative app offers three key services:

News service, which provides users with daily news, periodical reports, and interviews with prominent economic experts in Egypt and the region.

GuROW AI service, or your online financial advisor, which takes each user on a journey to better know their economic and investment needs, along with offering them a customized program to meet their future financial goals.

A variety of investment services and tools that conform to the programs suggested by the online financial advisor.

The GuROW app is an integrated platform that offers a wide range of investment services. It is available for both IOS and Android users.

Commenting on this, Mohammed Radwan, Founder of GuROW and Managing Director of Arab Finance for Information Technology, said: “Launching GuROW aims to create a new generation of youth and assist them in investing in the available investment tools, as well as developing the Egyptian investment market through the latest technological means.”

Meanwhile, Fady Kamel, CEO of Dahab Masr, highlighted that this partnership marks a significant and strategic step in a long journey of development between the two companies. Dahab Masr, in collaboration with GuROW, will provide detailed data and reports on gold and its momentary movements to assist investors in making accurate decisions and expand the use of fintech in this investment market over the upcoming period.

For his part, Shehab Marzban, Board Member of Optofolio, stressed that Arab Finance, via GuROW, provides an exceptional opportunity to leverage the power of services offered by Optofolio, which serves as an online financial advisor based on the utilization of digital technology and mathematical algorithms in picking out investment portfolios that conform to the customers’ priorities and needs, depending on risk levels, expected returns, and required liquidity.

This enables a wide customer base to access various saving and investment options through specialized and licensed firms regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

"Aligning our vision with the GuROW application, we aim to reach the largest possible number of users and provide them with the best trading experiences in the Egyptian Exchange (EGX). This further strengthens our position as one of the leading brokerage firms in the market," Hassan Gafar, Managing Director of AF Securities, commented.

Arab Finance for Information Technology

Launched in 2001, Arab Finance prides itself on its long journey in the financial sector. Initially operating as news platform and a securities brokerage firm, the company officially split into two entities in 2020 as part of a mega revamp plan. The two companies are Arab Finance for Information Technology, which is fully owned by Cell Capital B.V, and AF Securities. Through its website ‘www.arabfinance.com’ and the GuROW mobile app, Arab Finance offers its users a diverse range of services.

Dahab Masr

Dahab Masr has swiftly transformed the dynamics of the precious metals market in Egypt, shifting it from a traditional model to a modern digital model that aligns with the global trend of investing in physical gold and the Egyptian culture of utilizing the precious metal.

Optofolio

The platform offers a unique blend of customization and artificial intelligence, enabling users to tailor their investment strategies by customizing risk levels and defining financial goals.

Optofolio's innovative approach delivers a dynamic and efficient solution for financial institutions seeking to offer unparalleled services to their clients.

AF Securities

Established in 2001, AF Securities, formerly known as Arab Finance Brokerage, emerged as a vibrant news gateway covering various sectors of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX). Pioneering the scene, it was the first online platform to carry out buying and selling transactions in the EGX.

In 2020, the company split into two dynamic entities, namely Arab Finance for Information Technology and AF Securities, each dedicated to enhancing the value they deliver.

Finally, in 2023, the company reached the pinnacle of innovation with the launch of its revamped AF Securities app and trading platform.