All participants will be sponsored to showcase and pitch their startup at the region’s largest startup and tech event, GITEX 2022

Deadline to apply is August 28, 2022

Abu Dhabi, UAE – startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based startup accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), has announced that applications are now open for the ninth edition of its Corporate Sprint Accelerator (CSA 9).

In partnership with Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), the three-week market access accelerator will enable global startups to bring cutting-edge FinTech innovation to the UAE. Accepted startups will be sponsored to travel to the UAE and showcase their ventures at GITEX, the region’s largest tech trade show which will run from October 10-14, this year.

The engagement will also include training, networking, brand building, and one-on-one meetings with prominent investors, media, and sought-after members of the region’s startup ecosystem. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to win the prestigious XRPL grant to work on solutions for the open source, decentralized and permissionless public blockchain - worth USD 25,000, through a fast-tracked application process.

Commenting on the ninth edition of startAD’s CSA, startAD Managing Director, and NYU Abu Dhabi Research Professor of Engineering, Ramesh Jagannathan said: “CSA 9 offers the most cutting-edge fintech startups a platform to put their best foot forward in the GCC, by opening doors to business deals and partnerships with leading local corporations, preparing startups for the region’s regulatory framework, providing access to investment opportunities, and building their network in the global financial services and startup ecosystem. Partners like the Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Institute are building a valuable pathway for innovative startups to disrupt the global market from Abu Dhabi.

"In partnership with startAD, Ripple is excited to support fintech startups leveraging blockchain and crypto to develop new use cases and businesses that solve real world problems. These technologies will play a pivotal role in the future of finance, and entrepreneurs have a tremendous opportunity to make a global impact by building innovative solutions that will usher in a more inclusive and accessible financial system," Director of University Partnerships at Ripple Lauren Weymouth said.

The program is open to startups building solutions or technologies in the fintech space. Participants will be at the pre-seed or seed rounds of growth, having completed the product development phase with a ready minimum viable product in place. A minimum of two team members is required, giving them the capability to dedicate resources to the program.

Focus areas for CSA 9 include but are not limited to blockchain-powered applications, P2P lending, insurance, digital distribution platforms for financial products, cryptocurrencies and remittances, identity and authentication, payment gateways, financial education, and financial inclusion. Other program partners include Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and VentureSouq. Applications close on August 28, 2022.

Since its inception, startAD has supported more than 380 startups, resulting in 66 pilots. These startups have generated USD 70m in revenues and have raised USD 100 m in funding. The 8th edition of startAD’s Corporate Sprint Accelerator has been judged as one of the top 10 fintech accelerators in the region and resulted in five pilots and partnerships announcements and USD 25,000 awarded in grants.

About startAD

startAD is an Abu Dhabi-based accelerator, steering local and global startups to scale in the UAE and beyond. Powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, startAD is a new model for innovation that creates customized and impact-driven programs in partnership with stakeholders including governments, corporations, investors, and innovation entities, furthering UAE’s transition into a knowledge-based economy. startAD’s unique sprint accelerator model enables corporations to further innovation by partnering with startups disrupting their core businesses, while equipping startups with the training and opportunity to pilot their solutions with industry leaders.

startAD offers unparalleled business advancement opportunities to local and global tech startups, SMEs, researchers, investors, and youth through an extensive range of programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong global network. Driving innovation in construction, retail, finance, and other priority industries in the UAE, startAD alumni startups have raised USD 70 million in investment, generated USD 50 million in revenue, secured over 50 global pilot projects with corporations, and created over 270 jobs worldwide.

About Tamkeen

Tamkeen is an Abu Dhabi based company mandated to deliver projects to meet the UAE’s vision of knowledge-based development. Tamkeen works with a variety of local and international institutions to enrich the UAE’s social, cultural and educational landscape.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and science campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective liberal arts, engineering and science curriculum with a world center for advanced research and scholarship enabling its students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from 115 nations and speak over 115 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.