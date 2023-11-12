Doha, Qatar – Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced the opening of applications for cycle 14 of its mentorship program, XLR8. Now in its eighth year, XLR8 is an intensive five-month program that helps promising innovators and entrepreneurs determine if their tech-based ideas are commercially viable by providing them with the tools and mentoring needed to assess market fit, secure customer traction, and increase investor awareness.

Mohammed Zebian, Program Manager – Acceleration at QSTP said: “QSTP offers a supportive environment for budding innovators and entrepreneurs to build, launch and grow their tech businesses. The XLR8 program, which is part of our continuous efforts to strengthen Qatar’s innovation ecosystem, has inspired hundreds of local innovators to pursue their ambitions and develop necessary skills.

“Equipped with such knowledge, graduates of this program are better prepared to begin their journey as a startup. We invite innovators to apply for the upcoming cycle of XLR8 and benefit from mentorship by industry leaders and an opportunity to learn from successful entrepreneurs.”

The XLR8 program is open to teams of up to five members, all of whom must be residents of Qatar. Over the course of the program, participating teams will endeavor to convert their tech-based ideas into early prototypes through intensive workshops and hands-on mentorship, which will also put them on track towards developing an entrepreneurial venture. XLR8 is not open to existing private companies.

Mentorship sessions will be organized within QSTP’s Innovation Hub, and teams will have access to co-working spaces.

31 startups have been launched via the XLR8 program since its inception, and close to 190 teams with over 460 individuals have benefited from its high-quality mentorship.

Applications are open until 2 December, with the program itself launching on 10 December. For more details about the XLR8 program and to apply for this year’s cycle, please visit https://qstp.org.qa/xlr8/

Qatar Science & Technology Park

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation, is a Free Zone, accelerator and incubator for tech-product development in Qatar. The park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar that works to accelerate commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar’s national diversification drive.

QSTP’s focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences and Information & Communication Technologies (ICT), in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. Members of QSTP’s Free Zone include Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), international corporations and research institutions. They are collectively committed to investing in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, enhancing technology management skills and developing innovative new products.

QSTP supports QF’s economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the QSTP website at www.qstp.org.qa

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

