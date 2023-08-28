Through an exclusive collaboration with Emirati artist Aysha Al Hamrani, famously known as @Mnawrah, Apparel Group unveil an Artwork titled 'Shaping the Nation of Dreams', Celebrating the Enduring Strength of Emirati Women as the Nation's Pillars.

41 Apparel Group stores in Dubai Hills Mall launch special celebrations dedicated to Emirati Women.

Apparel Group, a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry, proudly unveils its exclusive collaboration with the esteemed Emirati artist Aysha Al Hamrani, also known as @Mnawrah. The exquisite artwork, titled 'Shaping the Nation of Dreams,' portrays Emirati women as the pillars of the nation, showcasing their resilience, unity, and spirit. The constellation of seven stars symbolizes the unity among the emirates, with each woman empowering and collaborating for a better tomorrow.

In commemoration of Emirati Women's Day, 41 Apparel Group stores at Dubai Hills Mall featured special in-store celebrations, curating an ambiance infused with gratitude, acknowledgment, and unity, further highlighting the pivotal role Emirati women play.

Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of the Apparel Group, shared, "Emirati Women's Day goes beyond a yearly observance; it embodies our deep commitment to celebrating the remarkable achievements of Emirati women. This year's theme, 'We Collaborate for Tomorrow,' harmonizes perfectly with our vision of a diverse, inclusive, and unified society. Our collaboration with Aysha Al Hamrani underscores our profound respect for the contributions of Emirati women to our society."

The collaboration is set against the powerful backdrop of "We Collaborate for Tomorrow," a theme set earlier this year by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation”. This theme is not just profound in its message, but it also aligns perfectly with the UAE's "Year of Sustainability," announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It emphasizes a shared vision for innovative solutions addressing global challenges and resonates deeply with Apparel Group’s values of diversity, empowerment, and inclusivity.

Apparel Group’s celebration of Emirati Women's Day is a testament to its unwavering dedication to acknowledging and uplifting the roles women play in society. Through unity and creativity, the Group remains committed to a future where the achievements of women are consistently celebrated.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to millions of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/