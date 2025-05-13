Dubai, UAE – In a strategic move that reinforces its regional retail leadership, Apparel Group, a leading fashion and lifestyle conglomerate in the region, in partnership with Forever New, the esteemed global womenswear brand, has officially opened its first store in the United Arab Emirates, located at Dubai Hills Mall.

The opening of Forever New’s flagship store in Dubai marks the brand’s debut in the UAE market and its sixth standalone store in the GCC. Forever New now operates three standalone stores in Kuwait, one in Qatar, one in Bahrain, and ten concessions across Debenhams stores in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. With the addition of the UAE flagship, Forever New now has 13 physical locations in the region, complemented by a successful e-commerce presence through 6thStreet.com

The new store introduces shoppers to Forever New’s signature blend of feminine silhouettes, refined occasionwear, and contemporary styling—designed to inspire confidence and elevate everyday elegance. Situated in one of Dubai’s premier retail destinations, the store brings together a curated collection of wardrobe essentials, from versatile daywear to statement pieces for special occasions, all tailored to meet the needs of the modern woman.

The launch reinforces Apparel Group’s ongoing mission to deliver exceptional global fashion experiences across the region’s most dynamic shopping environments, while further strengthening Forever New’s presence in the Gulf retail landscape.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, stated: “The launch of Forever New at Dubai Hills Mall represents a key milestone in our vision to reshape the fashion landscape in the UAE. At Apparel Group, we are committed to expanding access to globally admired brands that resonate with our regional customers. Forever New’s arrival in Dubai signals our dedication to offering aspirational style, timeless quality, and an elevated retail experience for every woman in the Middle East.”

The introduction of Forever New in the UAE builds on the successful partnership between Apparel Group and Forever New brand, and signals a shared ambition to meet the evolving expectations of the region’s fashion-forward consumers. With a growing GCC presence and a focus on accessibility through both physical retail and digital platforms, Forever New continues to redefine modern femininity across the Middle East.

About Forever New

Forever New is a global women’s fashion brand that creates lasting collections designed to elevate and add to women’s own personal style, giving her the confidence to feel beautiful in every moment. Across the world we take an active role in supporting communities, taking care of the environment. We celebrate the diversity and strength of women as we continually look for new ways to help improve the world around us.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global retail powerhouse based in Dubai, UAE, strategically positioned at the crossroads of the modern economy. With a network of over 2,300 retail stores and more than 85 brands, the company serves countless shoppers worldwide, supported by a multicultural workforce exceeding 27,000 employees.

The company has established a significant footprint in the GCC, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while expanding into markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Apparel Group is also preparing to enter emerging markets like Hungary and the Philippines, reflecting its forward-looking vision.

With a diverse brand portfolio spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Apparel Group offers an omni-channel experience featuring renowned names like Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This versatility underscores the company's adaptability and broad appeal.

Guided by the vision of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades, evolving into a global leader in retail. For more information, visit www.apparelgroup.com.

About AppCorp Holding

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

For more information, visit https://www.appcorp.ae/#vision