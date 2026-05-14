Snowflake’s data and AI capabilities will power Annalect’s composable customer data platform, agentic marketing intelligence and crossmedia measurement for advertisers across the region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Annalect, Omnicom Media’s data and analytics division, today announced a new initiative across Middle East and North Africa (MENA), supported by its integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to deliver advanced martech, AI and measurement solutions for Omnicom Media clients in the region.

Annalect’s solution combines its expertise across AI, data engineering and analytics with Snowflake’s native capabilities, including Cortex AI, Data Clean Rooms and Snowflake Marketplace. Together, this will enable joint clients to unlock connected, privacy-focused capabilities spanning customer data platforms, agentic intelligence and cross-media measurement.

By combining Snowflake’s technology with its strategic and operational capabilities, Annalect aims to help brands improve efficiency across the marketing ecosystem, strengthen connections across data and media environments, and enable more informed decision-making across planning, activation and measurement.

At its core, the integration focuses on helping advertisers simplify increasingly complex marketing ecosystems. This includes unifying customer data within a scalable and secure environment, enabling more advanced cross-media measurement through privacy-focused collaboration, and applying AI to enhance marketing workflows across planning, optimisation and performance.

Annalect will play a key role in designing and implementing composable data architectures on Snowflake, tailoring solutions to client ecosystems while maximising technology investment and maintaining data sovereignty.

As marketers face growing pressure to connect fragmented data, improve accountability and accelerate performance, the relationship between Annalect and Snowflake provides a more scalable foundation for transformation. Through Snowflake’s platform and Annalect’s implementation expertise, brands will be better positioned to:

unify and activate customer data in a scalable and secure environment

enable advanced, privacy-focused cross-media measurement

deploy AI-powered solutions across a wide range of marketing use cases

improve operational efficiency and optimise technology and data integration

Ahmed Salem, Partnerships Director for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey at Snowflake, said: “Technology is only as powerful as the business expertise behind its implementation. By combining Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud with Annalect’s deep domain knowledge, we are giving brands in the region a proven blueprint to move beyond the ‘where to start’ phase and begin delivering immediate, measurable impact.”

Dr. Hoda Daou, Managing Director at Annalect MENA, said: “Today’s marketers need more than standalone tools. They need connected systems that help them drive efficiency across data, media and measurement together.

Coupling Annalect’s solution with Snowflake’s platform brings these capabilities together in a more unified way, helping clients build stronger data foundations, more intelligent measurement frameworks, and greater efficiency and effectiveness across the marketing lifecycle. Ultimately, this is about bringing technology and marketing teams closer together to drive stronger business outcomes.”

At the centre of the initiative is a focus on modernising how marketing delivers value, from how customer data is structured and governed, to how campaigns are measured, optimised and connected to business results.

The announcement reinforces Annalect’s role as Omnicom Media’s data and analytics division in MENA, with a focus on helping clients harness data, technology and AI to drive growth in a fast-moving market.

About Annalect

Annalect, an Omnicom Media company, is the data, tech, analytics, and AI division of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC). Annalect builds and delivers end-to-end data, technology, analytics, AI, and marketing solutions that drive better business outcomes for the world’s leading brands. Annalect is headquartered in New York and has more than 5,000 data professionals around the globe.

For further press enquires please contact:

Jessica Ozdemir | Head of Marketing, Omnicom Media MENA | Jessica.ozdemir@omc.com