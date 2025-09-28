Caption for attached image: Pavan Agarwal, CEO and Founder of AngelAi and Russell Peters, World Famous Comedian



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- AngelAi, the world’s first empathetic AI platform for financial services, is proud to announce its official launch in Saudi Arabia. With over 250,000 registered users and $34B+ in mortgages funded since 2019, AngelAi is now bringing its transformative technology to the Kingdom—offering banks and investors a rare opportunity to participate in a platform that combines long-term cash flow, viral user growth, and AI-driven market expansion.

To mark this milestone, AngelAi hosted an unforgettable launch celebration in Diriyah, Riyadh—a UNESCO World Heritage site and symbol of Saudi Arabia’s cultural renaissance. The event featured global comedy icon Russell Peters and brought together financial leaders, investors, and innovators for an evening of luxury, laughter, and strategic dialogue. The setting reflected AngelAi’s commitment to blending tradition with technology, and its belief that financial growth must be rooted in trust, empathy, and shared values.

AngelAi is built on a foundation of 20+ years of R&D and a capital structure that’s debt-free and profitable. The platform anchors customers into 30-year mortgage servicing contracts, creating predictable revenue and durable engagement. Each $1B deployed into AngelAi’s MSR-backed ecosystem yields ~258,000 households and unlocks $30B in valuation impact—making it one of the most capital-efficient growth engines in global fintech.

“Saudi Arabia is entering a golden age of financial innovation,” said Pavan Agarwal, Founder of AngelAi. “AngelAi’s arrival is a strategic invitation to banks and investors to lead the region in scalable, AI-powered growth—where every dollar deployed acquires long-term customers and compounds enterprise value.”

AngelAi is now opening its Series B investment round and actively engaging with financial institutions across the GCC. The company is targeting $3B in capital deployment in Year 1, with a trajectory toward 25% U.S. mortgage market share by 2028—driven by data, not speculation.

About AngelAi

AngelAi is the empathetic AI platform revolutionizing mortgage and credit services. Built by Celligence International, AngelAi combines human oversight with machine precision to deliver fast, fair, and scalable financial outcomes. Learn more at www.angelai.com.

Contacts

Sophie Michaels

PR Manager

sophie@inventus.media