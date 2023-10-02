Dubai, UAE: Amsaan Accessible Tours (AAT), the first company in the MENA region specialising in creating unique tourism experiences for Deaf people, has joined forces with The First Group, one of the region’s fastest-growing end-to-end hospitality solution providers, to enhance the accessibility of its offerings in its international chain of hotels for Deaf tourists in the region. The agreement supports both organisations’ commitments to responsible tourism on a global scale.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that nearly 1.5 billion people globally grapple with hearing loss. Of these, 430 million face disabling hearing challenges, a figure projected to rise to over 700 million by 2050. Addressing core issues faced by the Deaf community, such as communication barriers and accessibility in bookings and online reservations, the partnership is determined to bring about change. With the support of AAT's innovative solutions, including an accessible booking platform and comprehensive sign-language support, Deaf guests can anticipate a more inclusive, accessible, and bespoke experience throughout their stay.

As part of this collaboration, The First Group, renowned for its upscale properties like The First Collection Business Bay, The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, Wyndham Dubai Marina, and TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, will integrate AAT's cutting-edge accessibility solutions with all its existing hospitality brands in Dubai.

The need for accessibility is evidenced by Expedia’s survey, where 92% of respondents emphasised the importance of travel providers catering to travellers’ accessibility requirements. Recognising this, AAT offers a unique platform where Deaf tourists using British Sign Language (BSL) can easily navigate, make reservations, and communicate their needs seamlessly. A Deaf traveller can smoothly go through and book rooms, check-in, and even request room service or emergency assistance all through AAT's mobile application in BSL.

Established in 2005, The First Group hotels have welcomed guests from diverse countries, including the KSA, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UK, Russia, France, the USA, and Italy. In 2022, the company’s homegrown hospitality brand, The First Collection, achieved a remarkable feat by being the only Dubai establishment to be recognised among the world's finest hotels by Trip Advisor. Furthermore, The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle has secured an impressive position within the coveted 'Top 10 Hotels in Dubai' on Trip Advisor's esteemed list, specifically claiming the noteworthy #5 spot.

"The First Group and Amsaan Accessible Tours share core values of inclusivity, diversity, and equal opportunities in hospitality for all. This common ethos creates a strong foundation for collaboration, ensuring that the partnership is mutually impactful. We are driven by our commitment to provide exceptional experiences to our guests, and we look forward to championing responsible tourism and reinforcing our dedication to state-of-the-art hospitality", shared Karim Abdelhamid, Vice President of Hotel Operations at The First Group.

Oleksandr Koltsov, Chief Executive Officer of Amsaan Accessible Tours, added: "This partnership represents a monumental step forward in AAT’s mission to break down barriers for Deaf travellers. Our accessibility solutions will reach a wider audience of Deaf travellers, making a positive impact not only on individual guests but also on the broader hospitality industry. It should serve as a model for other hotels to follow suit in prioritising universal accessibility. With The First Group, we are reshaping the hospitality landscape with the power of innovation and technology, ensuring Deaf guests can explore the world with ease and confidence."

AAT is poised for further expansion within the UAE and on a global scale, with future partnerships being explored with other hotels, tourist attractions, and even airlines.

To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit https://amsaantours.com/

About Amsaan Accessible Tours

Amsaan Accessible Tours is the first destination management company based in Dubai, whose primary mission is to foster an inclusive tourism ecosystem tailored to Deaf individuals and people with hearing loss. With a strong reputation in the industry, they are recognised for their expertise in accessible travel for the Deaf community and their profound knowledge of the region. Through strategic partnerships with B2B segments, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including visa support, transportation assistance, an extensive selection of accessible hotels, and an enticing array of unique tours and excursions.