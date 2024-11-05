Amouage, the independent Omani High Perfumery House, reports continued strong performance, with 2024 third-quarter sales momentum further accelerating at +33%, bringing the total growth in the first nine months of 2024 to +27%. The outstanding performance was achieved through double-digit growth across all geographies and channels and reflects the continued momentum of the House behind its dynamic creative vision, sustained desirability and investment in the excellence of its craftsmanship, which has proven to be key in overcoming the turbulence of the luxury market.

Solid third-quarter results showcase the demand for Amouage iconic fragrances, with the top 5 creations: Guidance, Interlude, Reflection, Purpose and Honour, all growing above +20%. Guidance, Amouage’s current global most-loved creation, specifically grew by +245%, expanding world-wide through high-profile takeovers in key cities around the world and the introduction of Guidance 46 Exceptional Extrait. The Secret Garden Collection sales quadrupled (+335%) due to the relaunch and revamp of the collection while the Exceptional Extraits sales tripled (+204%) underscoring the steady demand for high-concentration, high-value perfumes.

Amouage also witnessed continued robust sales revenue growth across geographies and channels. Despite the more complex economic and geopolitical context the world is observing, Amouage boutiques sales grew by +30%, like-for-like e-Commerce sales gew by +57% and Travel Retail by +51%. Meanwhile, sales in the Americas increased by +50% and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region by +39%, a testament to the global demand of Amoauge creations.

Moreover, the House is taking leadership in the vertical integration of natural ingredients, announcing a new milestone initiative at the UNESCO Heritage site Wadi Dawkah with the launch of the Frankincense Tree Sponsorship programme, as Amouage kicks off the second Frankincense harvest season on site. Amouage, by partnering with UNESCO and with Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, aims to revive the Frankincense industry while acting as the custodian of Wadi Dawkah.

Amouage is confident for the remainder of the year as it reveals The Essences Collection: a first in High Perfumery with three perfumes undergoing a 6-month double ageing process, which sold out online in just 24 hours. Moving forward, the House will continue to invest in high quality products, in its international development and vertical integration projects, while remaining true to its Omani roots and values.

ABOUT AMOUAGE

Amouage is an independent Omani High Perfumery House renowned for some of the most finely crafted perfumes in the world. Founded in the Sultanate of Oman in 1983 to be ‘The Gift of Kings’, the House has redefined the Arabian art of perfumery and garnered a global reputation for bringing innovative modernity and true artistry to all its creations. Amouage masterfully honours Oman’s heritage, while drawing inspiration from the world’s past and present. Its collections celebrate Oman’s pivotal role in the history of frankincense and perfumery, while offering bold and innovative creations tailored for the contemporary global citizen. The House’s clientele is sophisticated, confident, and well-travelled, who seeks to wear precious and unique fragrances every day.

Amouage creations have charmed a global audience and are now available in more than to 100 countries around the world. The House’s international presence encompasses 14 standalone boutiques in Oman, the UAE, the US, China and Malaysia as well as a highly selective network of approximately 1,000 of the world’s finest department stores, perfumeries, and airports.

