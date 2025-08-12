Total assets stand at AED 2.36 billion

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Amlak Finance PJSC today announced its H1 2025 financial results for the period that ended 30 June 2025. The company continued to focus on prudently managing its UAE operations and balance sheet.

Amlak reported a net profit after income tax of AED 18.53 million for H1 2025 compared to net profit after income tax of AED 7 million for H1 2024.

Total revenue for H1 2025 increased by 61% year-on-year to AED 200 million compared to AED 124 million in H1 2024. Revenues from the share of profit from joint ventures and net income from development properties increased to AED 54 million compared to a net income of AED 5 million in H1 2024.

Amlak’s operating costs decreased by 3% to AED 40 million in H1 2025, compared to AED 41 million in the same period last year.

Amlak completed the sale of Ras Al Khor land plots for a total consideration of AED 2.9 billion during the period, with transfer of ownership and receipt of full proceeds in July 2025. Further, Amlak successfully executed a partial sale of a 29% stake in its investment in an associate in KSA during the period. Subsequent to the period ended 30 June 2025, Amlak completed the sale of its remaining 71% stake on 31 July 2025, accordingly, fully divested its investment in the associate.

The company remained committed to meeting its financial obligations, repaying AED 35 million to financiers during the second quarter. Subsequent to the period ended 30 June 2025, Amlak fully settled its remaining financiers by paying a total of AED 906 million, including profit in July 2025.

In the region, Amlak's investments contributed AED 5 million in income during H1 2025.

Amlak Finance PJSC

Since its establishment in November 2000 as the region’s pioneer financial services provider, Amlak Finance has provided its customers with innovative, Sharia-compliant property financing products and solutions designed to meet the rapidly evolving market demands.

For more information, please visit www.amlakfinance.com