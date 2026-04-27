Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity and AI‑focused value‑added distributor, has announced a strategic distribution partnership with FrontierZero, the SaaS security platform helping organizations secure their SaaS and AI ecosystems. The collaboration expands FrontierZero’s regional footprint and addresses the growing demand for continuous visibility, identity intelligence, and third-party risk protection across the Middle East and Africa.

Across the region, organizations are rapidly embracing SaaS and AI‑driven tools, often purchased directly by business units without IT involvement. While this shift enables faster decision‑making, it also introduces new risks around identity access, third‑party integrations, external connections, and shadow SaaS. Many security teams lack a unified view of how these environments evolve, creating blind spots that attackers increasingly exploit.

FrontierZero solves this challenge by enabling enterprises to map, monitor, and secure their SaaS ecosystems through real‑time visibility and identity‑centric intelligence. Its “Pattern of Life” architecture establishes what normal behavior looks like across users and applications, allowing security teams to detect anomalies such as compromised credentials, over‑permissioned accounts, suspicious logins, or unexpected data flows from newly adopted AI tools. FrontierZero is uniquely positioned as the only platform to actively monitor an organisation's third-party, supplier, partner and customer SaaS access from the inside out - giving enterprises the earliest possible warning of third-party threats. Combined with a predictive heat sensor approach to discovery, security teams can see where risk is building before it becomes a breach. This unified view helps organizations move from reactive threat response to proactive understanding of their exposure.

Through AmiViz’s strong channel ecosystem, technical expertise, and value‑added services, FrontierZero will gain accelerated access to enterprise and government customers seeking to modernize their SaaS and identity security posture. The partnership will also equip regional channel partners with enablement, training, and co-marketing support to drive adoption of visibility-first security models.

Ilyas Mohammed, COO of AmiViz, said: “SaaS and identity‑based risks are expanding faster than traditional security teams can track. FrontierZero brings a powerful, intelligence‑driven approach that gives organizations the clarity and control they need to secure their SaaS and AI environments. By combining their innovation with our channel strength, we are enabling customers to move from reactive security to real‑time understanding of their exposure.”

The partnership reinforces both companies’ commitment to advancing cybersecurity resilience across the region.

Karl McGowan, Co-Founder of FrontierZero, said: "Across the region, organisations are wrestling with a new mix of overlapping risks - lines of business buying their own SaaS tools without IT involvement, third-party access that security teams can't actively monitor, constant joiner-mover-leaver changes creating identity blind spots, and fast-growing AI sprawl driven by business units moving at their own pace. As a homegrown GCC company, FrontierZero is designed specifically for this problem. We give security teams a live map of every external connection, track identity changes as people join, move, and leave, and shine a light on unmanaged SaaS and AI tools before they become a back door. Together with Ilyas and the AmiViz team, we're excited to help organisations turn these overlapping risks into something they can measure, govern, and confidently report on."

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity and AI focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East. With a deep commitment to cybersecurity, we deliver specialized expertise and personalized service to its partners across the region.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

About FrontierZero

FrontierZero is a homegrown GCC SaaS security company headquartered in Dubai. The platform provides organisations with unmatched third-party visibility, identity intelligence, and shadow SaaS discovery - enabling security teams to map, monitor, and govern every external connection, user identity, and AI tool across their SaaS estate. FrontierZero's predictive heat sensor approach gives customers the earliest possible warning of emerging risk, helping them move from reactive firefighting to proactive control.

Discover the FrontierZero advantage at https://frontierzero.io/ and gain complete visibility across every identity, connection, and SaaS application.

PR Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com