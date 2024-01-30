Amicorp Group, a global provider of corporate management, financial markets and fund administration services, has opened an office in Riyadh to offer on-the-ground support for clients looking to invest in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The new office expands Amicorp’s presence in the Gulf region, adding to its already established offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“The Riyadh office is an important and strategic addition to our network and opens up new opportunities for our clients,” said Julien Natale, Managing Director of Amicorp Business Services Co. “Vision 2030, for example, presents huge opportunities for the private sector as the Kingdom looks to build further economic growth by diversifying across different sectors, with strong incentives being offered to encourage investment in that, including four Special Economic Zones.

“As one of the first global providers of corporate management, financial markets and fund administration services to open an office in Saudi Arabia, our team is on hand to take advantage of these opportunities and help clients get set up and to manage their operations here.”

Vision 2030 by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman saw USD 870 billion being committed to 15 ‘mega projects’ in 2023, including The Line, the 170km linear smart city, and the Red Sea Project that will house 50 hotels and 1,000 residential homes when completed. Potential investors stand to benefit from a variety of incentives such as enhanced market access, capital availability, a robust infrastructure and investor-friendly tax rate and business environment.

Amicorp Group can provide a range of services from its Riyadh office, including corporate management and administration services, such as entity set up, provision of corporate or personal directors, opening bank accounts and other administrative duties. The team can also provide accounting and bookkeeping services, tax compliance services, Corporate Secretarial services, as well as support individuals looking to get Premium Residency permits.

For media enquiries please contact:

Richard Simpson

Head of Marketing and Communications, Amicorp Group

r.simpson@amicorp.com

About Amicorp Group

Amicorp is a boutique provider of corporate management, financial markets, and fund administration services. Over the past 31 years, it has developed innovative and bespoke solutions that help companies, asset managers, institutional investors and family offices to succeed, particularly across emerging markets. These include cross-border structuring, regulatory and tax compliance support and multi-facet business support alternatives for entrepreneurs and businesses wanting to invest or expand internationally. It is fully committed to being a good corporate citizen with a long-term strategy to build a better, more sustainable future for people, society, and the planet. It does that through the Amicorp Community Foundation, which develops, funds, and promotes social empowerment and environmental conservation projects around the world. www.amicorp.com