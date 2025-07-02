Manama: The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has been awarded the certificate of "Compliance with the General Framework Standards" certification by the Education and Training Quality Authority (BQA), in collaboration with the Higher Education Council, marking a significant institutional milestone.

The award follows a comprehensive institutional review conducted by the BQA, in coordination with the Higher Education Council, to evaluate the university’s academic and administrative systems.

Dr. Bradley J. Cook, President of the American University of Bahrain, and Dr. Wafa Al Mansoori, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness and Accreditation at AUBH, were formally presented with the Certificate of compliance by Dr. Maryam Mustafa, Chief Executive Officer of the Education and Training Quality Authority, and Dr. Diana Al Jahromi, Secretary General of the Higher Education Council. The presentation took place during an official visit by a delegation from both the BQA and the Council to the university. The occasion was attended by members of the University’s Board of Trustees, senior leadership, and representatives from the academic and administrative teams.

This achievement stands as a formal testament to AUBH’s sustained commitment to maintaining and surpassing stringent quality standards across its academic programs, campus infrastructure, and student support services. It reflects the university’s strategic focus on advancing its physical and academic resources, while continuously aligning its practices with internationally recognized benchmarks in higher education.

On this occasion, Dr. Bradley J. Cook, President of the American University of Bahrain, expressed pride in the milestone, noting that it bolsters confidence in the University and reflects an ambitious vision grounded in academic excellence and educational innovation. The achievement also highlights the concerted collaboration among the University, the Higher Education Council and the Education and Training Quality Authority to enhance higher-education outcomes in the Kingdom of Bahrain, ensure graduates are ready for the labor market and cultivate a competitive academic sector in step with global developments.

"Securing this distinguished certification marks a significant step in our pursuit of academic leadership and excellence. It reflects the sustained efforts of our academic and administrative colleagues, who uphold the highest quality standards across the institution. This recognition confirms our strategy of delivering forward-looking education that meets twenty-first century demands, fulfils student aspirations and equips graduates to spearhead positive change in their communities. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Higher Education Council and the Education and Training Quality Authority for their continuous support and guidance, which made this achievement possible." said Dr. Cook.

Dr. Wafa Al Mansoori, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness and Accreditation at AUBH, affirmed that this achievement reflects the university’s ongoing commitment to elevating academic standards and institutional quality, and the result of continuous, collaborative efforts to apply the highest benchmarks across all educational and administrative practices.

Dr. Al Mansoori said: "We remain firmly committed to our ambitious vision of advancing higher education in Bahrain and contributing to the development of skilled national talent capable of leading progress and meeting the demands of the future. Our efforts are focused on offering innovative academic programmes, cultivating strategic partnerships that promote research and community engagement, and adhering to international best practices, and establishing the American University of Bahrain as a distinguished center of academic excellence and creativity in the Kingdom."