Dubai UAE – American Express Middle East has announced an agreement with online payment gateway, Telr, to expand its acceptance to Telr’s merchant network by becoming one of their aggregation payment service providers in the MENA region.

This agreement will enable American Express Card Members to use their cards at thousands of Telr’s merchants online, growing the number of locations at which they can use their Card.

Merchants who are acquired by Telr for American Express acceptance can now attract consumers and business from a global base of American Express Card Members – from Middle East and all around the world. Those merchants will be able make payments in more than 120 currencies and 30 languages through various payment methods of Telr’s unique payments gateway platform and pay by link services.

Commenting on the agreement, Graziela Martins, Vice President Merchant Business of American Express Middle East, said: “We are proud to sign the partnership with Telr to expand our merchant acceptance network and enable our Card Members to use their Cards more and more for everyday spend. At American Express, we’re proud to see more businesses accepting American Express in the Middle East region and globally.”

Khalil Alami, Founder & CEO of Telr, said: "Our agreement with Amex enables our merchants to increase their global market reach, connecting with millions of consumers and businesses worldwide. Becoming American Express Middle East’s first aggregation payment service provider in the MENA region is a great honor and will enable us to offer swift onboarding with just a click of a button." Alami added, "At Telr, we're dedicated to providing merchants with top-notch technology and the best payment methods to boost their competitiveness and simplify online shopping for customers."

Globally, American Express has tripled the number of accepting merchants since 2017, with more than 89 million locations worldwide1.

1. Source : American Express

About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East employs a very diverse workforce of more than 500 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments and merchant businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

American Express Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business across the Middle East and North Africa.

American Express Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business across the Middle East and North Africa.

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables handling payments in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in UAE and KSA with the highest level of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method it offers, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr extended its services even further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world, covering a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), Telr Finance a merchant financing program.

TELR is the first PCI DSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.

TELR is the first PCI DSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.