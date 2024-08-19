The USD 620 million project is expected to generate 1,400GWh of clean energy annually, powering more than 4 million households.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies, announced today the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Implementation Agreement (IA) with Ethiopian Electric Power for the development and operation of a 300MW wind energy project in Ethiopia. This significant milestone marks a major step forward in AMEA Power’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainability in Africa.

The signing ceremony, which took place on Saturday August 17th 2024, was attended by H.E. Ato Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance of Ethiopia; H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the UAE; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al-Rashedi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia; Mr. Ato. Ashebir Balcha, CEO of Ethiopian Electric Power; Mr. Ato. Abebe Gebrehiwot, Head of PPP DG, Ministry of Finance and Mr. Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power.

The USD 620 million project, located in Aysha, Somali Region State, is expected to generate 1,400 GWh of clean energy annually, powering more than 4 million households and reducing carbon emissions by more than 690,000 tons per year. Furthermore, during the construction and operation phases, the project is expected to create more than 1,500 direct jobs. This initiative will contribute to Ethiopia’s ambitious renewable energy targets, and support the country’s economic growth and development.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “The 300MW Aysha-1 Wind Project marks a significant milestone for AMEA Power as we sign the Power Purchase Agreement and Implementation Agreement in Ethiopia. This endeavor will be the largest wind farm in the Horn of Africa, setting a new benchmark for project-financed renewable energy in the country. This is more than just an energy project; it is a step towards a greener future for Ethiopia. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with our partners and stakeholder”.

This project was officially launched during COP28 in Dubai, where a Letter of Award (LOA) was signed between the Ministry of Finance, Ethiopian Electric Power and AMEA Power. This followed AMEA Power’s qualification under the Public Private Partnership laws of Ethiopia.

During the signing ceremony, the PPA was signed with the Ethiopian Electric Power, the IA was signed with the Ministry of Finance of Ethiopia, and the Land Lease Agreement was signed with the Somali Region State Government.

AMEA Power will work closely with the local communities as part of its commitment to socio-economic development, and will undertake key social initiatives under its ‘Community Investment and Development Programs’, specifically addressing the core areas of education, water access among others.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 1,600MW+ in operation and under/near construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition.

