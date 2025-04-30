Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — As part of New Jersey’s economic mission to the Gulf Arab States, Choose New Jersey today facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by Governor Phil Murphy between the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety, Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), and General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). The MOU creates a partnership between each region’s gaming regulators to innovate land- and internet-based gaming with a focus on cybersecurity and consumer protections.

“New Jersey’s role as a national leader and international destination for gaming is strengthened by global partnerships that drive innovation in an industry where consumers seek exciting experiences,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “The collaboration between the DGE and GCGRA will strengthen our international economy while prioritizing responsible gaming.”

Under Governor Murphy’s leadership, New Jersey’s online gaming industry has experienced historic growth. Since the start of the Murphy administration, total gaming revenue in New Jersey has more than doubled, solidifying the state’s position as a national leader in this rapidly evolving sector.

“As one of the longest-standing gaming authorities in the United States and throughout the world, DGE looks forward to its cooperative relationship with GCGRA as it continues to proceed with its gaming regulation implementation in a number of important areas including technological innovations, gaming enhancements and initiatives, and cybersecurity practices and protections,” said MaryJo Flaherty, Interim Director, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. “DGE has previously worked with several key GCGRA principals in the New Jersey regulated gaming industry and looks forward to ongoing collaboration under the MOU, emphasizing that New Jersey has been at the forefront of responsible gaming actions and initiatives.”

The partnership establishes regulatory collaboration that will advance discussions and initiatives in cybersecurity, responsible gaming technology, research, and wider consumer protection in commercial gaming.

“Commercial gaming is a key pillar of the UAE’s strategy for diversified economic growth, playing a significant role in driving tourism and attracting foreign investment,” said Kevin P. Mullally, CEO of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority. “This moment represents a unique opportunity to align innovative technology with modern, collaborative regulation to unlock substantial economic potential while ensuring the highest standards of consumer protection.”

“New Jersey and the UAE are global players in the gaming industry, offering unique experiences for consumers while increasing economic opportunity in a rapidly growing industry,” said Wesley Mathews, President and CEO of Choose New Jersey. “This MOU will advance New Jersey’s gaming infrastructure and technology ecosystem, securing the state’s international competitiveness in this key sector.”

About Choose New Jersey

Choose New Jersey is the state’s leading non-profit business attraction organization. We harness the collective power of New Jersey’s business, government, labor, and academic sectors to expand New Jersey’s economy. We work globally, using our marketing expertise, concierge business development services, deep knowledge of the state, and convening power, in collaboration with state government, to empower businesses, entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators to make New Jersey their home. Learn more at choosenj.com.

About the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) serves as the premier law enforcement agency and investigative authority within the state's casino regulatory framework. Comprised of a dedicated team of attorneys, investigators, and accountants, the DGE works closely with the New Jersey State Police and Division of Criminal Justice prosecutors to uphold the integrity of gaming operations. DGE is tasked with investigating and analyzing the qualifications of individuals and corporations seeking casino and casino-related licenses, auditing casino-hotel operations, prosecuting all casino-related offenses, and rigorously testing casino slot machines, floor systems, and Internet gaming platforms prior to their deployment. Through its comprehensive oversight, the DGE ensures a fair and secure gaming environment in New Jersey.

About the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority

Established by Federal Law by Decree, and headquartered in the city of Abu Dhabi, the GCGRA is a federal government authority mandated with the exclusive jurisdiction to regulate, license, and supervise all commercial gaming activities and facilities in the UAE. The GCGRA aims to drive sustainable growth by cultivating world-class commercial gaming operations and implementing efficient regulation, grounded in the principles of integrity, innovation, and responsible practices. For more information, please visit gcgra.gov.ae