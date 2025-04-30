Goose & Gander—Dubai’s newest London-style gastropub by Ishraq Hospitality and The McGettigan Group—will officially open at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City in the first week of June, bringing London charm to the heart of the city.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Ishraq Hospitality and McGettigan Group convened during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 to confirm the much-anticipated opening of Goose & Gander, their joint venture concept located at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City. Following the successful signing announcement last year, both partners have now revealed that the venue will officially open its doors in the first week of June 2025.

The meeting brought together Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla, and Dennis McGettigan, Group CEO of The McGettigan Group, alongside Dany Cherfane, Hotel Manager of Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, who will oversee operations of the new venue. Together, they reaffirmed their vision to introduce a dynamic gastropub experience to one of Dubai’s most vibrant commercial neighbourhoods.

Set in the heart of the city’s business and tech corridor, Goose & Gander will offer a modern yet authentic London pub atmosphere featuring elevated pub classics, curated drinks, live entertainment, quiz nights, brunches, and community-driven events — creating a buzzing social hub for residents, professionals, and visitors alike.

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla, stated:

"We’re delighted to announce that Goose & Gander will officially welcome guests in early June. This project is a testament to the strong collaboration between Ishraq Hospitality and McGettigan Group, and a reflection of our continued investment in lifestyle-driven hospitality. With its unique concept and strategic location, Goose & Gander is set to become a go-to destination in Internet City."

Dennis McGettigan, CEO of The McGettigan Group, added:

"Our partnership with Ishraq Hospitality has brought Goose & Gander from vision to reality. With the opening now in sight, we are excited to unveil a venue that blends classic charm with a contemporary twist, serving great food, drinks, and entertainment in true McGettigan’s style. We can’t wait to welcome our first guests this June."

Dany Cherfane, Hotel Manager at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, shared:

"Goose & Gander represents an exciting new chapter for our hotel and the wider Internet City community. We’ve assembled a passionate team ready to deliver memorable service and create a welcoming space where guests can connect, unwind, and enjoy vibrant moments every day."

About Ishraq Hospitality

With over a decade of experience in operating some of the most prestigious international hotel franchises in Dubai, Ishraq Hospitality is the asset management and hospitality division of the Dubai-based Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group.

Established in 2007 and acquired by Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group in 2011, the division is renowned for setting consistent quality service standards in the hospitality industry.

Ishraq Hospitality caters to leisure and business travellers in the mid-priced and high-end bandwidths. Its portfolio includes Holiday Inn Express (HIEX) hotels of the IHG group: Holiday Inn Express Dubai Airport, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Jumeriah, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Internet City, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Safa Park, Holiday Inn Dubai Al Maktoum Airport and Staybridge Suites Dubai Al Maktoum Airport, which opened in October 2020, as well as Crowne Plaza Deira and Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah.

Ishraq Hospitality has an exciting line-up of hotels set to open, continuing to expand its footprint in the sector.

​​About McGettigan’s

Steeped in Irish family history, the very first McGettigan’s Pub was opened in Ireland in the 1960s on Queen Street in Dublin, by company founder Jim McGettigan. Now, a collection of award-winning pubs with venues across the globe, McGettigan’s pride themselves on their commitment to sport, music, and entertainment.

About Goose & Gander

Goose & Gander is the McGettigan Group’s latest bar brand, offering a quintessential and high quality London pub experience. Drawing inspiration from the delicious daytimes and buzzing after-work atmosphere of London gastropubs, Goose & Gander aims to be a beloved local haunt for cosmopolitan customers seeking refreshing and interesting drinks, high quality food, energetic entertainment and warm hospitality.

Goose and Gander gives guests an authentic London pub atmosphere with a contemporary twist. It’s a modern classic that draws from McGettigan’s vast experience and reputation for a friendly welcome, high service standards, carefully curated menus, adverse selection of beverages, eclectic entertainment and live sports coverage. Goose & Gander epitomises service excellence and customer satisfaction.