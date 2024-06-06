The project received USD100 million (approximately ZAR1,800 million) debt funding from Standard Bank South Africa, while the Industrial Development Corporation provided equity funding of USD8 million (approximately ZAR150 million) to the local partners, Ziyanda Energy and Dzimuzwo Energy.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AMEA Power, one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies based in the Middle East, announced today it has reached financial close on its 120MW Doornhoek Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Project located in South Africa. When commissioned, the US$120 million project will be the company’s first operational asset in the country.

AMEA Power is the majority shareholder in the 120MW solar pv project, and had partnered with Ziyanda Energy and Dzimuzwo Energy, which are wholly owned by African women. The project was first awarded to the consortium through Bid Window 6 of the REIPPPP. Standard Bank South Africa provided the debt funding of USD100 million (approximately ZAR1,800 million) to AMEA Power, while Industrial Development Corporation provided the USD8 million (approximately ZAR150 million) of equity funding to the local partners.

AMEA Power’s Chairman, Hussain Al Nowais, said: “We are delighted to reach financial close on the 120MW Doornhoek solar project in South Africa. The country has vast renewable energy opportunities, and we are proud that with this project, we will support South Africa in its renewable energy transition. We also grateful for the support from our lenders and that of the South African government for turning this project into a reality.”

Standard Bank Group’s Executive of Energy and Infrastructure Finance, George Kotsovos, said: “We are extremely proud to have partnered with AMEA Power, Ziyanda Energy and Dzimuzwo Energy and to play a key role in the success of a project that will generate more than 325GWh of clean energy per year and power an estimated 97,000 households in support of our country’s energy requirements in a sustainable manner.”

Industrial Development Corporation’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, David Jarvis, said: “The IDC is pleased to be partnering with AMEA for its inaugural utility-scale solar project in South Africa. We are especially excited to facilitate the equity participation and operational involvement of two new black women-owned entrants in the energy sector. We are committed to replicating this role in future energy projects to achieve the goal of enabling meaningful transformation in the sector.”

The company had signed a Power Purchase Agreement on April 30th, 2024, with His Excellency Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa, Mr. Segomoco M. Scheppers, Eskom Group Executive for Transmission, and Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power. Also in attandence during the signing were, His Excellency, Mahash Saeed Alhameli, the UAE Ambassador to South Africa, Sibongile Mduli, CEO of Ziyanda Energy, and Lusani Madali, Managing Director of Dzimuzwo Energy.

The 120MW Doornhoek Solar PV Project is located near the town of Klerksdorp in the North Western Province, and will generate 325GWh of clean energy, power an estimated 97,000 households and offset 330,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The project is expected to commence commercial operations by December 2025.

As part of AMEA Power’s “Community Investment and Development Program”, the company will implement initiatives aimed at benefiting the socio-economic growth and development of the local community, which are aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the region, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition. AMEA Power has assembled a world class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East and other emerging markets.

