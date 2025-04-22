At least 20 communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been plunged into darkness due to a technical fault and an explosion on key electricity feeders, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has confirmed.

The affected areas include Keffi Garage, Bank Road, Angwan Rama, Tsohon Kasuwa, CRDP, Makwala, Low-cost, Dadin Kowa, Angwan Ninzo, Tudun Amama, Angwan Kwano, Angwan Tsarin Mada, Gunduma, Gitata, Gangaren Tudun, Angwan Wake and surrounding environs.

Also experiencing outages are Pyegi, Kurudu, Gidan Mango, Orozo, Karshi, and neighbouring communities, which are reportedly without electricity as a result of a separate technical fault.

In a statement shared via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, AEDC attributed the outage to an explosion on the 11kV incomer current transformer (CT), which damaged feeders supplying the affected areas.

“Dear esteemed customers, we regret to inform you of a power outage currently affecting the following areas: Keffi Garage, Bank Road, Angwan Rama, Tsohon Kasuwa, CRDP, Makwala, Low-cost, Dadin Kowa, Angwan Ninzo, Tudun Amama, Angwan Kwano, Angwan Tsarin Mada, Gunduma, Gitata, Gangaren Tudun, Angwan Wake and the environs, which has impacted the feeders supplying these locations.

“In addition, customers in Pyegi, Kurudu, Gidan Mango, Orozo, Karshi, and neighbouring communities are currently experiencing power outages due to a technical fault.

“Our dedicated teams are working diligently to resolve both issues and restore supply as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period and remain committed to providing reliable service,” the statement read.

AEDC has not provided a specific timeline for full restoration but assured customers that efforts are ongoing.

