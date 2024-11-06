11.11 sale will include tens of thousands of deals across every Amazon.eg category including up to 70% on fashion, 60% on electronics and personal care appliances, up to 50% on Everyday Essentials, and up to 25% on groceries

Amazon.eg customers can enjoy flexible payment solutions, including new instant discounts from Visa, Banque Misr, Vodafone Cash, QNB, BeBasata, ADIB, and Valu, and installment plans with CIB and Banque Misr

Amazon Prime members will have early access to 11.11 deals on November 7, coupled with free and fast delivery

Today, Amazon.eg announces the kick-off of 11.11 sale event, taking place from November 7 to 12, providing customers with tens of thousands of epic deals across 30 product categories including Electronics, Fashion, Beauty, Home and Kitchen Appliances, in addition to Everyday Essentials from local and international brands. This is in addition to new collaborations with select banks to provide more value and flexible payment solutions. Prime members can enjoy early access to the sale event starting November 7, ensuring they can secure the best deals, coupled with free and fast delivery, in addition to entertainment perks.

During 11.11 sale event, Amazon.eg customers will enjoy six full days of epic deals and savings including up to 70% on fashion, 60% on electronics and personal care appliances, up to 50% on Everyday Essentials, and up to 25% on groceries. Amazon is introducing a range of flexible payment solutions, including instant bank discounts and installment plans, so customers can shop at ease during the upcoming 11.11 sale event. For instance, Amazon.eg customers who are Commercial International Bank (CIB) and Banque Misr cardholders can enjoy installment plans with 0% interest for six months on eligible purchases. Additionally, Banque Misr cardholders will also receive up to 20% off, saving up to EGP 200, depending on their card type. Also, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Qatar National Bank (QNB), and BeBasata cardholders who are Amazon.eg customers will enjoy 10% discount up to EGP200. Furthermore, customers who are paying for their Amazon.eg orders using Vodafone Cash (online payment card) will get additional 20% off up to EGP100.

For Amazon Prime members, they get to enjoy extra saving benefits. For example, Amazon Prime members who are Valu customers get to enjoy 10% off up to EGP1,000 and Prime members who are Visa Premium cardholders will get 10% discount up to EGP250 on select items during the 24-hour early access period on November 7.

Omar Elsahy, General Manager of Amazon Egypt, said, “We want to continue delighting our customers in ways that are relevant to them, delivering value through multiple affordability options. For that reason, at Amazon, we work hard with our selling partners, banks, fin-tech solution providers, including e-wallets, to bring together a full, valuable shopping experience for our customers.” Elsahy adds, “With increasing dependence on online retail for a convenient shopping experience, we are expanding our Amazon.eg offerings in household goods to ensure we are meeting customer demand. Our vast selection across local and international brands will provide customers with a variety of Everyday Essentials all in one place.”

Customers can enhance their shopping experience by downloading the Amazon app to browse and shop the best 11.11 sale deals or by visiting the website at www.amazon.eg. To maximize the benefits of the 11.11 sale event, including additional discounts, savings, and fast and free delivery, customers can sign up for Amazon Prime at amazon.eg/prime for EGP 29 per month or EGP 249 per year, or through their mobile carrier.

Here are some of the best 11.11 deals that shoppers in Egypt can enjoy:

Consumer Electronics

Save up to 50% on select electronic products from Xiaomi, Anker, and Oraimo

Save up to 35% on select printers from HP, Canon, and Casio

Save up to 35% on select mobile phones from Samsung and Redmi

Save up to 30% on select computers from Lenovo and ASUS

Save up to 17% on select television sets from Samsung and LG

Everyday Essentials

Save up to 50% discounts on Everyday Essentials including toothpaste from Sensodyne

Save up to 35% discounts on select soap from Dettol and Camay

Save up to 20% on select tissue paper from Fine, Familia, and Papia

Save up to 20% on detergents from Frida, Feba, and Finish

Save up to 15% on select deodorant from Axe and Nivea

Grocery

Save up to 25% on select coffee from Bonjorno, Nescafe, and Davidoff

Save up to 20% of select grocery items including Pasta from Maleka, Heinz sauce, ghee from Rawaby, and juice from Beyti, Tahini from ElBawadi, and Jelly from Dreem

Home and Kitchen

Save up to 30% on select cookware from Locknlock, Sainox, Sharp, and Pyrex

Enjoy Buy1 Get 30% Off offers on select furniture from Ariika, Snooze, Manzzeli, and Madesa

Enjoy Buy 1 Get 25% Off offers on select cookware from Zinox, Zahran, and Tefal

Beauty, Health, and Self-Care

Save up to 60% on select personal care appliances from Rush Brush, Philips, and Beurer

Save up to 40% on select perfumes from Tom Ford and Giorgio Armani

Save up to 27% on select skin care from Nivea, Shaan, Starville, Joviality, and Garnier

Save up to 20% on select makeup from Joviality, L’Oréal Paris, and MAYBELLINE

Enjoy Buy1 Get1 offers on select makeup products from Maybelline, New York, and L’Oreal

Fashion

Save up to 70% on select apparel from Defacto, Andora, Diadora, Carina, and Aeropostale

Save up to 60% on select shoes from New Balance, Skechers, Active, Fila, Onda, and Puma

Save up to 40% and enjoy Buy1 Get1 offers on select luggage from Guess and American Tourister

Save up to 30% on select watches from Casio, Guess, and Nine West

-Ends-

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.