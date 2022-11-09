The three-day sale from November 10-12th will feature deals across every product category, with over 30 product categories to explore, including electronics, Amazon Devices, sports with the ‘Football Fest 2022’ storefront, home, kitchen, beauty, health, self-care, fashion, Amazon Home Services

Prime members in the UAE will have exclusive early access to all 11.11 deals from midnight on November 9th, in addition to extra savings during the sale, and free delivery options including free international delivery from Amazon US and UK on eligible 11.11 deals via Amazon.ae

Customers can shop deals and save even more with 0% installment plans and instant bank discounts through Visa, ADIB, and more, as they enjoy deals across local and international brands including Samsung, Sony, Philips, Black+Decker, Guess, and more

Dubai, UAE, November 9th 2022: Amazon.ae today announced exciting deals with incredible savings for customers during the upcoming 11.11 sale, kicking off from midnight on November 10th and running to November 12th on www.amazon.ae. Prime members in the UAE can exclusively access deals before everyone else from midnight on November 9th on www.amazon.ae, as well as additional saving benefits during the sale. Customers who aren’t Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial on www.amazon.ae/prime to be among the first to save with early access to deals, free delivery options, and extra savings.

Customers shopping the 11.11 sale on Amazon.ae will have access to great savings with a wide range of deals across local and international brands in every category, including electronics, Amazon Devices, sports with the ‘Football Fest 2022’ storefront, home, kitchen, beauty, health, self-care, fashion, Amazon Home Services, and many more. Football fans can also shop a curated selection of 11.11 deals to help them gear up for matchday through the ‘Football Fest 2022’ storefront on Amazon.ae.

Customers on Amazon.ae can also shop 11.11 deals from Amazon US and UK, with Prime members in the UAE enjoying Free International Delivery with no minimum purchase during the sale. Shoppers can click on ‘Global Store’ on the website or ‘International Shopping’ on the app, to discover and browse 11.11 deals from Amazon US and UK via the Amazon.ae Global Store.

Stefano Martinelli, GCC Retail Director, Amazon, said: “We love offering our customers as well as Prime members across the UAE added value throughout their experience with Amazon, and our end-of-year sale season is a perfect example of our promise to them. As we kick-off 11.11 this week, we hope shoppers take advantage of the incredible savings available through deals, banking partner discounts, and

installment plan options, across a wide selection of local and international brands. I encourage customers in the UAE to make the most of their experience and become a Prime member, if they aren’t one already, giving them access to the deals one day ahead of other shoppers and making even bigger savings while shopping with exclusive benefits.”

11.11 Deals on Amazon.ae

A selection of some of the best 11.11 sale deals shoppers in the UAE can expect includes:

Electronics, Entertainment, and Gaming

Save up to 38% on TVs and soundbars from Samsung

Save up to 32% on laptops and tablets from brands including Microsoft, Dell, and more

Save up to 30% on mobile phones from brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, Nokia, and more

Save up to 29% on headphones from brands including Sony via the Amazon.ae Global Store

Save up to 21% on video gaming consoles, bundles, and headsets from brands including XBbox, Sony PlayStation, SteelSeries, and more

Amazon Devices

Save up to 47% on the Echo Dot

Save up to 39% on the Echo Dot with Clock device

Save up to 35% on the Echo Show 8

Sports and Football Fest 2022

Save up to 60% on treadmills and exercise mats from PowerMax, SkyLand, adidas, Reebok, and more

Save up to 43% on sports apparel and exercise items from Amazon Basics · Save up on various gear to get you ready for matchday through the ‘Football Fest 2022’ storefront on Amazon.ae with items including TVs with installation services, sporting goods, snacks, video games, and more

Home and Kitchen

Save up to 60% on beddings, kitchen accessories, and organizers from Amazon Basics

Save up to 34% on food processors, coffee machines, smart pots, and more from brands including Black+Decker, Nutricook, and more

Save up to 25% on vacuums and electric brooms from IROBOT, Xiaomi, Bissel, Black + Decker, and more

Beauty, Health, and Self-Care

Save up to 35% on items from brands including BabyLiss, RevitaLash, and more via the Amazon.ae Global Store

Save up to 28% on perfumes from brands including Hugo Boss

Save up to 23% on grooming products from brands including Philips, Braun, and more

Fashion

Save up to 62% on watches from Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Citizen Men, and more

Save up to 58% on apparel and shoes from brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Carrera, Crocs, Skechers, and more

Save up to 48% from items from brands including Kipling, Guess, and more via the Amazon.ae Global Store

Save up to 42% on bags from brands including WildHorn, Gear Cross, Senator, and more

Amazon Home Services

Save up to 40% on fitness and training services at home from Amazon Home Services

Save up to 25% on select services from Amazon Home Services including car rental, house cleaning, moving, handyman, electrical, plumbing, automotive, and pet care services

Save up to 20% on select services from Amazon Home Services including beauty at home services, mobile and electronics repair, and smart home services

Prime members on Amazon.ae can enjoy an extra 10% discount across Amazon Home Services deals during the 11.11 sale

Additional Ways to Save this 11.11:

Shop with Visa: Customers on Amazon.ae using Visa cards for 11.11 orders between November 10th and 12th can enjoy an additional discount of up to 15% off eligible purchases, T&Cs apply. Prime members on Amazon.ae using Visa cards for 11.11 orders can enjoy these discounts from November 9th before everyone else with their exclusive Prime Early Access to the 11.11 sale, until November 12th.

Shop with ADIB Visa cards: Customers on Amazon.ae using ADIB Visa cards for 11.11 orders between November 10th and 12th can enjoy a further additional discount of up to 10% on top of the Visa offer, to enjoy up to 25% off eligible purchases, T&Cs apply. Prime members on Amazon.ae using ADIB Visa cards for 11.11 orders can enjoy these discounts from November 9th before everyone else with their Prime Early Access to the 11.11 sale, until November 12th.

Installment plans: Customers in the UAE can also opt in to 0% installment plans for eligible purchases above AED 500, available from a wide range of banking partners upon checkout, allowing them to pay for their 11.11 orders on Amazon.ae in more affordable and easy monthly installments.

Customers can make their shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon app to browse and shop the best 11.11 sale deals or shop directly on the website on www.amazon.ae. All Amazon.ae deliveries can be paid through online payment options including credit and debit cards or Amazon.ae Gift Cards, which also offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience to friends and family.

-Ends-

About Amazon

