Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Amana Property Management (Amana), announced the official opening of a new Al Hawaj branch at Wadi Al Sail Mall in West Riffa. To mark the occasion, Al Hawaj Group organized a female-only event, held under the patronage of Shaikha Thajba Bint Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in the morning, followed by an evening launch attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Mrs. Eman Ahmed Al Dosari, on behalf of Minister of Industry and Commerce, Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani. Also in attendance were Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yousef Abdulwahab Al-Hawaj Company, Mr. Jawad Yousef Al-Hawaj, and the Vice Chairman of the Board, Mr. Abdulwahab Al-Hawaj, as well as ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, senior officials, and stakeholders.

Amana General Manager, Waleed Adel Ali said, “We are pleased to welcome the Al Hawaj Group to Wadi Al Sail Mall. The addition of this renowned luxury retailer to our tenancy mix further enhances the mall’s diverse offerings, giving visitors a broader selection and helping to ensure an improved shopping experience. We remain committed to introducing new concepts and services that will make Wadi Al Sail an even more appealing proposition for residents in the mall’s catchment area.”

Al Hawaj Retail Division Manager, Hazem A. Razek said, “Al Hawaj has retail outlets strategically located across the Kingdom. The opening of our new branch at Wadi Al Sail Mall ensures that customers living nearby can now browse our extensive selection of luxury products more easily while also enjoying the many amenities the mall has to offer. We look forward to a long and mutually successful relationship.”

Amana is responsible for all property management functions at Wadi Al Sail Mall. Its comprehensive range of services and solutions include facility management, asset management, property leasing and marketing, collections, destination management, activation of land banks, and revitalisation plans, among others.

Al Hawaj is a key player in the perfumery, cosmetics, and fashion arena in the Kingdom. The family-owned business is well known for its association with world-renowned brands. It also represents Swarovski crystals and Samsonite luggage. The new branch is located on the ground floor and spans 280 sqm.

About Amana

Amana Property Management (Amana) is a property services firm offering property management, facility management, and asset management services which include property leasing and marketing, collections, destination management, activation of land banks, and revitalisation plans.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of Mumtalakat Holding Company. Previously known as Edamah Property Management Company, the company holds extensive operational experience in the retail, industrial, leisure, and F&B sectors.

Amana works with governmental and private sector property owners to help them manage and turn around underutilised assets and non-activated land banks and properties.