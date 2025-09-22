Dubai/Monaco: Amaal, the visionary Emirati real estate developer redefining luxury living, and MANSORY, the world-renowned German luxury mobility and design powerhouse, are set to mark a defining moment at the Monaco Yacht Show 2025. The two brands are coming together for the European debut of the world’s first MANSORY Residences, a landmark real estate development in Dubai.

From 24–27 September 2025, the Monaco Yacht Show will serve as the world’s premier stage for luxury lifestyle, yachting, and supercar innovation. Against this backdrop, Amaal and MANSORY will unveil a range of exclusive offerings that underscore their shared vision: blending performance, artistry, and exclusivity across multiple domains, from supercars to residences.

In addition to these debuts, the Monaco Yacht Show will also host the first European presentation of the MANSORY Residences, showcasing a striking 1.8-metre scale model. Valued at AED 1.8 billion and located in Dubai Meydan Horizon, the 48-storey tower represents MANSORY’s debut in luxury real estate, delivered in collaboration with Amaal. The project is designed to redefine residential living by integrating MANSORY’s world-class performance aesthetics with Amaal’s dedication to modern luxury, offering a lifestyle that fuses design, comfort, and exclusivity at the highest level.

Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Amaal, said, “Monaco is synonymous with luxury, heritage, and global appeal, making it the perfect stage to showcase our partnership with MANSORY. The Monaco Yacht Show 2025 will enable us to engage directly with the world’s most discerning clientele and present a lifestyle vision that goes beyond traditional boundaries. The debut of the MANSORY Residences here in Europe marks a milestone for Dubai’s position as a global hub for design-led luxury real estate.”

Kourosh Mansory, Founder of MANSORY, added, “At MANSORY, our philosophy has always been about creating extraordinary experiences, whether on land, water, or now, within the walls of a home. The Monaco Yacht Show embodies this spirit of exclusivity and innovation. Premiering our latest automotive innovations alongside our collaboration with Amaal in real estate demonstrates the breadth of our ambition, which is to bring MANSORY’s DNA of performance and artistry into every facet of modern luxury living.”

Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to surge, with transaction values exceeding AED 431 billion in H1 2025. As the UAE cements its status as a global wealth hub, now home to more than 130,000 millionaires, the appetite for ultra-premium projects like MANSORY Residences grows, offering both collectable design and lasting investment value.

The Monaco showcase follows the successful Amaal–MANSORY roadshow earlier this summer in Bodrum, Turkey, where the MANSORY Residences were introduced to a select audience of high-net-worth discerning investors, property enthusiasts, and luxury lifestyle seekers from across the region.

Apartments at MANSORY Residences are now available for sale. For more information, visit www.mansory-residences.com.

About Amaal

Amaal is an innovative real estate developer powered by the expertise of Ayana Holding. With a commitment to redefining modern living in the UAE, Amaal focuses on crafting residential masterpieces that blend sophistication with modern elegance. Led by Chairman Abdulla Lahej, the company leverages innovative designs, sustainable building practices, and the latest technological advancements to create unique, vibrant communities. Amaal is dedicated to exceeding the expectations of investors and residents alike, setting new benchmarks in the luxury real estate market.

About MANSORY

MANSORY is a world-renowned leader in high-end vehicle individualisation, specialising in the refinement and customisation of luxury automobiles. Founded in 1989 by Kourosh Mansory, the company draws on a deep passion for tradition, craftsmanship, and sophisticated technology, initially focusing on iconic British brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Aston Martin. Today, MANSORY’s expertise extends to the individualisation of prestigious marques including Porsche, Lotus, Maserati, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Lamborghini, and Ferrari.

With headquarters in Brand, Germany, and a global presence that includes a flagship showroom and workshop in Dubai, MANSORY offers a comprehensive range of services-from complete vehicle conversions and carbon aerodynamic components to ultra-light aluminium rims, powerful engine upgrades, and bespoke interior fittings. The exclusive "MANSORY Bespoke" programme enables the creation of unique, tailor-made vehicles, fulfilling the most discerning automotive desires of its clientele.