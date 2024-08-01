Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: AlUla Development Company, a PIF Company, has signed a three-year partnership agreement with leading live entertainment company, Live Nation Arabia to manage operations at Maraya and transform it into a premier entertainment venue that hosts a wide range of events including concerts, cultural performances, exhibitions, conferences, and more.

The agreement will cement the venue’s position as a premier entertainment hub that hosts a wide range of events including concerts, cultural performances, exhibitions and conferences. Live Nation Arabia will also oversee a variety of operational functions including venue bookings at Maraya – the Guinness World Record holder for the largest mirrored building in the world.

Situated in AlUla, Maraya seamlessly blends ancient heritage with modern luxury against the backdrop of the desert's natural beauty and AlUla's cultural significance making it an extraordinary venue as well as backdrop for events.

The multi-purpose venue is equipped with a state-of-the-art theatre, versatile meetings rooms and expansive indoor and outdoor spaces that cater to a wide array of events. Renowned artists have graced its stage as well as numerous keynote speakers. Key events and exclusive product launches were also hosted at Maraya.

Fabien Toscano, CEO of AlUla Development Company, commented: "We are excited to partner with Live Nation Arabia to unlock the full potential of Maraya as a hub for world-class entertainment and cultural experiences. This collaboration signifies our commitment to showcasing and celebrating AlUla’s natural beauty and rich heritage to the world. Maraya's top-tier audio-visual facilities – combined with Live Nation Arabia's international operational expertise, from planning to execution – set the stage for unparalleled experiences and new standards for entertainment in the heart of AlUla."

AlUla Development Company is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the cultural and natural heritage of AlUla. By partnering with Live Nation Arabia, the company aims to elevate Maraya into a unique entertainment destination that celebrates AlUla’s heritage while attracting a local, regional and global audience.

President of Live Nation Arabia James Craven commented on the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with AlUla Development Company to elevate Maraya into a world-class entertainment destination. This collaboration signifies a fusion of tradition and innovation, promising unforgettable experiences for audiences and artists alike in a venue that uniquely mirrors the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of AlUla."

Live Nation Arabia brings its global expertise in live entertainment and event management to Maraya, promising a lineup of world-class performances and experiences that will captivate audiences, deliver unforgettable moments, and push boundaries in live entertainment, positioning Maraya as a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists.

-Ends-

About AlUla Development Company:

AlUla Development Company is a PIF company that was established to support the development of AlUla. The real estate business will build and operate a world-class portfolio of hospitality, residential, retail, commercial and infrastructure assets and destinations in collaboration with the Royal Commission for AlUla and the private sector. With a long-term investment strategy aimed at sustainable economic growth, AlUla Development Company will rejuvenate and preserve one of the world’s largest and oldest cultural sites and create opportunities for the local community in AlUla and the people of Saudi Arabia.

About Live Nation Arabia

Live Nation is the world’s leading live entertainment company. Founded in 2010, the company promotes, operates, and manages ticket sales for live entertainment internationally. It also owns and operates entertainment venues and manages the careers of music artists. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation Arabia has been operating in the region since 2008. It has promoted a diverse range of events in the Middle East including acts like Imagine Dragons, Usher, Dua Lipa, Westlife, Robbie Williams, Wiz Khalifa, Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Russell Peters to name but a few, covering all types of entertainment from Live Music through to Stand Up and Family shows.

