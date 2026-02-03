Dubai UAE — Alteryx, Inc., a leading AI-ready data and analytics company, has announced a major expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to help make BigQuery, Google’s autonomous data to AI platform, more accessible, actionable, and AI-ready for Alteryx business teams across the enterprise. This collaboration comes as the Middle East’s AI economy is projected to reach US$320 billion by 2030, reflecting the growing scale of AI-driven decision-making across the region.

As organizations standardize cloud data platforms for analytics and AI, many face a growing gap between where data lives and how it is prepared, governed, and operationalized. This challenge is more acute in the Middle East, where McKinsey & Company estimates enterprise AI adoption at approximately 84%. Alteryx is collaborating with Google Cloud to help close that gap by bringing governed analytics workflows directly to their BigQuery users, enabling their joint customers to move from data to insight to action faster, without sacrificing trust or scale.

As part of this expanded partnership, Alteryx also announced the general availability of Live Query for BigQuery, which enables their business and IT users to build and run workflows directly in BigQuery without moving data. This in-place approach delivers AI-ready insights while maintaining governed business logic, centralized security, and full-scale performance.

Alteryx plans to expand its Google-first offerings with Alteryx One: Google Edition, a purpose-built, Google-first version of Alteryx One that will be available through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Alteryx One: Google Edition is a streamlined analytics solution, purpose-built for business professionals, and designed specifically for organizations leveraging Google Cloud technologies. It combines Alteryx’s powerful data preparation and analytics capabilities with deep, native integration into Google’s ecosystem, including direct connectivity to BigQuery, Google Sheets, and Google Drive, enabling teams to accelerate insights and seamlessly automate workflows directly on their Google Cloud data.

Live Query for BigQuery Now Generally Available

Live Query for BigQuery delivers an optimized Alteryx experience for joint customers, bringing governed analytics workflows directly to BigQuery so organizations can operate faster without moving their data. In the UAE alone, six in ten employees now use AI in their daily work, reinforcing the need for analytics tools that are accessible to information workers, not just technical specialists. Analytic workflows are built in Alteryx One and executed in Google Cloud, leveraging BigQuery’s performance, scale, and security while maintaining centralized governance.

For information workers, Live Query for BigQuery provides direct, intuitive access to BigQuery’s full-fidelity datasets through a simple, no-code interface. Business users can prepare and transform massive datasets, apply business logic, and perform critical calculations directly in BigQuery—without SQL, data downloads, extracts, or spreadsheets, allowing them to iterate faster and adapt quickly as business needs change.

For IT and data teams, Live Query for BigQuery delivers tighter governance, stronger security, and architectural simplicity. All workflows run inside Google Cloud using in-place analytics, keeping data in BigQuery while reducing shadow pipelines and unmanaged extracts. Teams benefit from centralized control, auditability, and the ability to maximize ROI from existing Google Cloud investments.

Organizations can:

Prepare data, apply business logic, and perform calculations directly in BigQuery

Execute and automate governed analytic workflows at full warehouse scale

Maintain centralized governance, security, and performance within Google Cloud

Enable faster iteration and long-term maintainability for the teams closest to the business

This in-place approach simplifies cloud architecture while enabling business teams to move from data to insight faster without sacrificing trust, security, or scale.

Built for Trusted Analytics and AI

Analytics and AI are increasingly being applied to critical business processes, including revenue reporting, risk, compliance, and operational planning. In these environments, accuracy, consistency, and transparency are essential. AI depends on high-quality data and clearly defined business logic to deliver trusted outcomes.

“Enterprises are learning that AI can’t guess its way to trusted outcomes,” said Ben Canning, Chief Product Officer at Alteryx. “Models don’t inherently understand the quality, context, or business definitions behind revenue, risk scoring, or compliance. Through this collaboration and by leveraging Google Cloud, Alteryx is able to embed governed, repeatable logic directly into BigQuery, enabling the people who know the business best to create and maintain it. Alteryx helps ensure AI outcomes stay aligned with how the business operates, even as it evolves.”

Alteryx empowers information workers to prepare and combine data across the enterprise and encode calculations, metrics and rules in repeatable, governed workflows. By running these workflows directly in BigQuery, Alteryx helps ensure analytics and AI initiatives are grounded in both trusted data and real business rules.

“Data analytics remains a critical component of every enterprise’s digital transformation strategy,” said Yasmeen Ahmad, Managing Director, Product Management, Data & AI Cloud at Google Cloud. “Utilizing Google Cloud’s BigQuery, Alteryx will power new capabilities that can improve how business teams access and analyze data, enabling real-world value and faster insights for organizations.”

Automating the Full Data-to-Insight-to-Action Workflow

Alteryx automates data preparation and delivery of AI-ready datasets directly into BigQuery, helping organizations work with trusted data at scale while maintaining consistency, auditability, and control.

The combination of Alteryx and BigQuery can provide a secure, scalable foundation for enterprise analytics and AI, turning data from multiple sources into reliable and explainable decisions and enabling organizations to adapt quickly to changing business needs.

