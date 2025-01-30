Kuwait: Leading international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group and the largest U.S. specialty beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty, announced today a franchise partnership to bring Ulta Beauty stores to the Middle East for the first time.

John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group said: "We are incredibly proud to partner with Ulta Beauty to bring this long-awaited brand to the Middle East targeting late 2025. We know that our customers are excited to visit the region’s first Ulta Beauty stores, and we look forward to partnering with one of the most loved beauty retailers.”

Ulta Beauty has more than 1400 stores across the U.S., and last year announced a joint venture to expand into Mexico as its first international market. This partnership with Alshaya Group sees the brand further expand into the Middle East.

Kristin Wolf, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and New Growth at Ulta Beauty added, “Our partnership with Alshaya marks an exciting opportunity to expand Ulta Beauty’s differentiated business model to a new market, as part of our overall growth strategy. We know the power of beauty is universal, and we look forward to reaching a new community of beauty enthusiasts in the Middle East.”

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest specialty U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,437 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.