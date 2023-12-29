RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: The Almarai Bakery Factory in Hail won the award of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Hail Region “Basma”, in its main branch as the best project that motivates and supports the process of sustainable development in the Hail region, which contributes to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

During the sixth annual Basma ceremony on December 28, 2023, Prince Abdulaziz presented the award to Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Head of Corporate Communication and Public Relations.

Al-Otaibi expressed profound gratitude to Prince Abdulaziz, stating that the award reflects Almarai's steadfast commitment to investing in sustainable development in Hail. He emphasized the company's strategic role in realizing Vision 2030, particularly in enhancing food security in the Kingdom.

It is worth noting that Almarai Company launched expanded investments of approximately 6.6 billion SR. in the past year in the Hail and Al-Jouf regions to expand food production in the Kingdom. This aligns with the company's investment plan for this vital sector, aiming to strengthen vital sector vitality across various geographic locations in Saudi Arabia and contribute to economic development in different regions of the Kingdom.

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Khalid Aseri

khalid.aseri@almarai.com