A new era of luxury and entertainment in hospitality: Almal Real Estate Development, an award-winning UAE-based luxury developer, announces an exhilarating project on Al Marjan Island, attracting over 100 million USD in investments and appointing a reputed Spanish hotel operator to oversee its management

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Almal Real Estate Development a Dubai-based leading developer of ultra-luxury – award winning residential project Harrisoni La Mer, has announced the launch of its flagship hospitality project on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations.

The upcoming luxury hotel and residence development will boast more than 422 hotel rooms and fully managed residential units that open out to uninterrupted views of the picturesque Arabian Gulf. The hotel and residence facilities will encompass a sophisticated vibrant beach club, exquisite bars and restaurants, captivating infinity pools, all situated adjacent to the Wynn resort.

Almal Real Estate Development has appointed Palladium Hotel Group to manage its flagship development on Al Marjan Island, consisting on two properties: The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Residencies, under the renowned brand Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences. The reputed Spanish hotel operator, with more than 50 years of hospitality experience, already manages more than 40 hotels in seven countries under 9 brands.

Since its birth in 2011 in Ibiza, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences has been characterized as a pioneering luxury brand providing the most exclusive and unrivaled experiences and services including the perfect combination of music and entertainment for guests and visitors. Composed of two hotels and the world-renowned club: Ushuaïa Ibiza-, will at end of 2024 season welcome The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel. The property offers avant-garde design, cutting-edge technology, VIP services, and a diverse gastronomic experience, and world-class music entertainment. Now, Almal Real Estate Development will bring the iconic Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences concept to Al Marjan Island, through its recently launched collection: The Unexpected Hotels & Residences, to elevate the region’s hospitality landscape with immersive wellness, musical, dining and entertainment experiences.

Dmytro Starovoitov, Founder, Almal Real Estate Development, said: “Our new development embodies Almal’s commitment to delivering unmatched luxury and sophistication in the realm of hospitality and entertainment. As a full-service investments and development company, we are excited to bring The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Residencies to the UAE, unveiling a groundbreaking hospitality concept with unparalleled experiences.”

Jesús Sobrino, Chief Executive Officer, Palladium Hotel Group, said: “for Palladium Hotel Group it is a great honor to have the trust of Almal Real Estate Development on this unique project, which will bring together a love brand to a destination of reference for the luxury segment as it is UAE.”

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “As the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, we are thrilled to continue shaping the future of upscale living on Al Marjan Island with the launch of this prestigious project. We are always dedicated to providing rewarding opportunities for investors and unparalleled experiences for residents and guests, further enhancing the allure of the island as a premium lifestyle destination.”

Almal Real Estate Development’s commitment has been further bolstered by attracting more than 100 million USD in investments within the region, reinforcing its position as one of the key players in the industry. Moreover, the development aligns strategically with Ras Al Khaimah's vision for expanding its tourism offerings, complementing the Emirate's aim to establish Al Marjan Island as a premier destination for luxury hospitality and entertainment. Additionally, this project contributes significantly to the broader economic diversification strategy of the UAE, further strengthening its position in the global tourism market.

About Almal Real Estate Development:

Almal Real Estate Development is a dynamic investment and development firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Specializing in high-yield projects within the hospitality and residential sectors, the company leverages extensive expertise in investments, real estate, and construction.

Almal Real Estate Development Company is proud to be recognized as an award-winning real estate firm, having received the prestigious Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024 for its exceptional accomplishments in the Private Villa project category for the year 2024

The developer’s residential portfolio includes the Harrisoni La Mer in Dubai, a two-floor luxury haven that seamlessly blends meticulous design inspired by Arabic traditions with a European lifestyle. These fully furnished villas offer a retreat from the world, radiating comfort and style.

Within the hospitality sector, Almal Real Estate Development’s standout project is a luxury hotel and residence situated on the beachfront line of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Serving as the flagship project, it boasts nearly 422 room keys, diverse dining options, and entertainment facilities. This endeavor signifies Almal's commitment to redefining luxury hospitality experiences.

About Marjan:

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations.

Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions.

Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About Palladium Hotel Group:

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with over 50 years of experience, owned by Grupo Empresas Matutes (GEM). The group operates more than 40 hotels and over 13,000 rooms, distributed amongst seven countries: Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Italy, Brazil and the USA, and manages nine brands: TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences, Only YOU Hotels, BLESS Collection Hotels, the Hard Rock Hotels Brand under license with three hotels in Ibiza, Tenerife and Marbella and the ephemera brand 45 Times Square Hotel. Palladium Hotel Group is characterized by its philosophy of attention to its team and to offering its clients high quality products and services. www.palladiumhotelgroup.com

More about Almal Real Estate Development: www.almal-investments.com