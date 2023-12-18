Students were chosen from grades 6 and 7 to participate in the Olympiad

Dubai, UAE: An 11-year-old student hailing from UAE has attained third place at the 20th International Math and Science Olympiad (IMSO), securing his position from a competitive pool of 276 students from across the world. Yash Naresh Rathod, a grade 6 student demonstrated exceptional skills and knowledge to win a bronze medal in the mathematics category, finishing close with students from Tajikistan and Mongolia securing the first and the second position, respectively.

To qualify for IMSO, participating students must undergo a rigorous selection process by the International Olympiad Foundation (IOF). Every year, only the top 6 students from the UAE form the IMSO national team to represent UAE on this coveted international platform. For Yash, a student of Allen Overseas, winning this accolade is only a step in his journey to success.

“Participating in IMSO was a challenging yet rewarding experience,” commented Yash on his win. “Managing my time with my school assignments while preparing for the Olympiad was tough, but I found a strong support system through my parents, friends, and teachers at school and Allen Overseas. Throughout my journey preparing for the Olympiad, my math coach at Allen Overseas mentored me to cope with the exam stress, manage schoolwork and prepare seamlessly for this competition. The institution not only helped me to excel in such competitions but has also been a guiding force in choosing future career pursuits.”

Talking about the significance of IMSO, Keshav Maheswari, Managing Director at Allen Overseas said, “IMSO is a prestigious global competition with a stringent selection process that showcases the level of excellence it requires from the students. We are proud of Yash for raising the UAE flag high with his win and this is a testament of the academic excellence and problem-solving skills of our students. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to him on this outstanding accomplishment and wish him luck in all his future endeavors.”

Recently, Shubham Tejas Mehta, a grade 10 student who is also training at Allen Overseas represented Qatar in International Junior Science Olympiad 2023 and secured a bronze medal.

The IMSO global platform united 276 bright minds from 19 countries, fostering academic excellence, innovation, and international cooperation in education. Among them, 139 participating in Mathematics and 137 in science. Moreover, UAE’s win at IMSO not only underscores its dedication to fostering global intellectual capabilities but also reflects substantial contribution to international academic initiatives.